Liverpool’s Arne Slot on the cusp of joining exclusive Premier League managers’ club

José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Manuel Pellegrini. These are some of the greatest tactical minds to have coached in the English Premier League.

Currently, the quartet also makes up an exclusive club of managers who were winners of the English top-flight championship at the first time of asking.

Mourinho did it with Chelsea during the 2004/05 campaign, with the legendary Ancelotti achieving the feat while in charge of the Blues in 2010. Pellegrini was the third man on the list after steering Manchester City to glory in 2014, with Conte managing the special achievement during his Chelsea debut season, back in 2016/17.

Slot in

Arne Slot celebrates with Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in Bournemouth, England, on 1 February 2025. (Photo:Catherine Ivill / AMA / Getty Images)

Another brilliant tactician, Liverpool coach Arne Slot, has an opportunity to join these names on that special list. In fact, the Reds now need just a few more points from their remaining Premier League matches for Slot to find himself in the aforementioned esteemed company.

With 10 matches remaining in the season, Liverpool lead second-placed Arsenal by 13 points. It’s a mammoth gap for the Gunners to try and chase down. In the more than three decades of the Premier League, only one team has ever overturned a deficit of 13 points to win the championship – Arsenal during the 1997/98 season.

Even then, that Arsenal side had some room to manoeuvre, as the 13-point deficit was only at the halfway mark of the campaign, with Manchester United leading the pack at that time. The Gunners still had 19 matches to catch up to the leaders. They achieved this after a charge which saw the Arsene Wenger-coached team collect 45 points from a possible 51.

Now though, the odds are firmly stacked against the London club, and that type of miracle is unlikely. Slot’s Reds are disciplined and focused, in addition possessing imposing leaders in the form of players such as defender Virgil van Dijk, lethal attacker Mohamed Salah and fit-again goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Flying Dutchman

Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate celebrate following Liverpool’s victory during their UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany on 23 October 2024. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)

Despite it being Slot’s first taste of working as a head coach in English soccer, the Dutchman is flying. With just under 30 matches played, Jürgen Klopp’s successor has only lost a single league match. So, for Arsenal to topple Liverpool, the Merseysiders will have to capitulate catastrophically.

Slot has previously said his team’s mettle would truly be tested when they have to juggle the Premier League, European Champions League and domestic knockouts. They don’t have to worry about the FA Cup as they were knocked out by Plymouth Argyle.

However, they are in the final of the Carabao Cup, where Slot’s soldiers are set to slug it out with Newcastle United. That means the Dutch coach can have his first English soccer accolade as early as 16 March, which is when the Carabao final will take place.

Just how soon can he claim the Premier League though? Depending on the strides (or lack thereof) Arsenal have made by the time Liverpool face Fulham on 6 April, the Reds can be crowned champions on that day.

If Liverpool drop points, while Arsenal pick up maximum points along the way, the most likely coronation for Slot into the exclusive Premier League managers’ club is May, the final month of the season.

The Reds have been particularly impressive over the last few weeks. They lost the swagger which they had in the early months of Slot’s tenure. Nevertheless, they still managed to grind out the desired results – including their recent Champions League round-of-16 match against Paris Saint-Germain. They were outplayed, but still won the clash 1-0 heading into the second leg.

“If you get a lot, a lot, a lot of compliments, eight out of 10 people get a bit complacent – but only the ones that want to achieve something don’t,” Slot said of his team’s performance this season.

With that kind of mentality, Slot is likely to ascend to this exclusive club soon. In the process, he will become just the second Liverpool manager to steer the team to Premier League glory, after Klopp. DM