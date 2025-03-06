Daily Maverick
The Mkhize farm debacle – what else lurks in Ithala’s loan books?

The SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority wants to liquidate KZN-based Ithala SOC amid major concerns over the state-owned lender’s finances. In this piece, Scorpio unpacks the recent court application before examining a questionable Ithala loan.
Mkhhize farm Ithala loan(Main) Illustrative image | Ithala SOC Limited New offices situated at Kingsmead Office Park. (Photo: Supplied) | Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO of Ithala SOC. (Photo: Supplied) | Farmers plough the fields. (Photo: Gallo Images / Felix Dlangamandla) | Dr Zweli and Dr May Mkhize.(Photo: Supplied)
6 Mar 2025
The Prudential Authority’s recent filings at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, aimed at securing a liquidation order against Ithala SOC, make for grim reading.

According to the Prudential Authority and its designated Repayment Administrator, Ithala SOC is technically and legally insolvent.

In fact, Ithala SOC, a subsidiary of the Ithala Development Finance Corporation (IDFC), appears to have a crater-sized hole in its balance sheet.

The extent of Ithala SOC’s financial troubles are detailed in the Repayment Administrator's solvency report, filed with the Prudential Authority's court application.

If Ithala SOC were to immediately repay all of its depositors, the bank would face a massive deficit of R1.62-billion. Ithala SOC has R2.47-billion in customer deposits on its books, yet its current assets, including cash and investments that it can immediately access, are worth only R847-million.

Ithala SOC Limited New offices situated at Kingsmead Office Park.(Photo: Supplied)
Ithala SOC's offices in Durban. (Photo: Supplied)

So, where is the rest of the bank’s money?

According to Ithala SOC’s latest financial statements, an amount of R2.1-billion is tied up in loans and advances to customers. It is the status and recoverability of these funds that will ultimately decide whether Ithala SOC will become another state-owned scandal. 

There is already sufficient reason for deep concern over the bank’s loan book. 

The Repayment Administrator hasn’t yet had an opportunity to scrutinise each and every Ithala loan, but its provisional assessment hints at mismanagement, or worse.

Case in point: Roughly 10% of Ithala’s loan book is made up of staff loans. In other words, the bank loaned about R210-million to its own employees, at least according to the Repayment Administrator's report. These loans “include instances where declined credit decisions were allegedly overruled by the Office of the CEO and where loans were processed without following proper procedures”. 

The Repayment Administrator also raised concerns over Ithala’s pensions-backed loans, while some of the loans granted to taxi operators are also in doubt.

Dr. Thulani Vilakazi, CEO of Ithala SOC.(Photo: Supplied)
Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO of Ithala SOC. (Photo: Supplied)

It is too early to say how much of Ithala’s loans would have to be impaired or written off, but provisional assessments look dire. Ithala SOC’s own Chief Financial Officer (CFO) reckons 37.5% of the bank’s loans could be impaired. In other words, roughly R800-million in loans may be unrecoverable, or only partly recoverable. 

But the full state of affairs is not yet clear. 

The Repayment Administrator seems to view the CFO’s figure as something of a conservative estimate. The Repayment Administrator has only had “limited access to the pertinent information”, and one certainly gets the sense that it doesn’t want to take the bank’s own calculations at face value.

The SA Reserve Bank’s main gripe with Ithala SOC is that the latter had been operating without a banking license, and without an exemption notice since mid-December 2023. These are alleged criminal offence in terms of the Banks Act. 

“I have and/or shall report this contravention and numerous other offences committed by Ithala and/or its representatives to the SAPS for criminal investigation in due course,” reads the Repayment Administrator's report.

Considering the references the Repayment Administrator makes to Ithala SOC’s loan book, the report suggests that at least some of the “numerous other offences” relate to the loans the bank had been handing out.

Which finally brings us to senior ANC figure Dr Zweli Mkhize and an Ithala loan that his wife, Dr May Mkhize, had obtained to purchase a farm. 

Before we get into it, a quick clarifier: Dr May Mkhize’s company received its loan from the IDFC, not from Ithala SOC, the banking division that is now in the SA Reserve Bank’s crosshairs.

However, all available data suggests that the IDFC’s financial position is itself not very healthy. 

The IDFC’s latest annual report reflects total loans and advances worth R863-million, mostly made up of asset finance and financing granted for agriculture ventures. Of this total, R526-million is classified as non-performing loans. This means more than 60% of the loans on the IDFC’s books are, to some degree, in trouble.

Given the current developments, Scorpio has decided to look into another questionable loan within the broader Ithala group.

The Mkhizes’ family farm

Scorpio’s work on the health department’s Digital Vibes debacle partly focussed on the Mkhize family’s farm in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Read more: R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m

Here’s a quick refresher: Under then minister Zweli Mkhize, the health department in 2019 awarded a R150-million communications contract to Digital Vibes. Our investigation showed that the contractor’s directors were closely linked to the minister. Later, we detailed how some of the proceeds from the contract ended up with the minister’s family. Mkhize himself also benefited from the deal. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed our initial findings and unearthed much more. 

Dr Zweli Mkhize March 2025.(Photo: X)
Dr Zweli Mkhize, now the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, at a government event held on 1 March 2025. (Photo: X)

One of the Digital Vibes cash trails we traced was this one: In May 2020, Digital Vibes received a tranche of money from the health department, upon which it transferred funds to an entity called Mateta Projects. Mateta subsequently forwarded money to a company called Sirela Trading. Sirela, in turn, deposited R1.88-million into an Ithala loan account belonging to a company called Cedar Falls Properties 34. 

It was easy enough to determine that Cedar Falls’ sole director at the time was May Mkhize, the then minister’s wife. What’s more, Deeds Office records revealed that Ithala in 2006 granted Cedar Falls an R11.8-million loan to purchase a 1,300-hectare farm near Pietermaritzburg.

Although the loan was granted to May Mkhize’s company, the subsequent farming venture very much seemed like a family affair. Dedani Mkhize, the ex minister’s son, managed the farm’s finances through an entity called Tusokuhle Farming. May Mkhize also had a brief stint as a director of Tusokuhle Farming, from 2017 to 2018.

Zweli Mkhize, meanwhile, was no stranger to the farm. A picture taken in 2018 showed him in farming attire, alongside one of the farm’s employees.

Andile and Dr Zweli Mkhize in January 2018.(Photo: FaceBook)
Dr Zweli Mkhize and a Tusokuhle employee in January 2018. (Photo: Facebook)

Contentious loan

As we reported in 2021, the Ithala loan was problematic for two reasons. Firstly, it seemed as if May Mkhize’s loan was being serviced with the proceeds of a tender which the SIU described in court filings as 'apparently rigged'. 

The second reason relates to the Ithala loan itself, and to the position Zweli Mkhize occupied at the time. In 2006, when Ithala granted the loan, Mkhize was KZN’s MEC for finance and economic development, Ithala’s parent department. Zweli Mkhize however has in the past denied having played any role in the granting of this loan.

Scorpio can now unpack a third troubling aspect regarding the Ithala loan. Our latest work draws from records the SIU filed in its pursuit to recover the Digital Vibes funds. Our analysis should raise pertinent questions over Ithala loans granted to politically exposed persons (PEPs). 

Ithala loan balance

In order to confirm that Sirela Trading had indeed contributed R1.88-million towards Cedar Falls’ Ithala loan, the SIU subpoenaed a summary of the loan account. 

At the time, the SIU was only concerned with the Digital Vibes deal and its related cashflows. So were we. 

But there is another important detail on the loan account’s summary, one that shifts the focus away from the Digital Vibes fiasco and onto Ithala’s handling of loans linked to PEPs.

Tusokuhle Farm 2018.(Photo: X)
The Mkhizes' Tusokuhle farm, photographed in 2018. (Photo: X / @sayentrepreneur / Entrepreneur Zone)

The Ithala loan’s transaction summary confirmed that the R1.88-million deposit arrived in Cedar Falls’ Ithala loan account on 23 June 2020. Crucially, what it also showed was this: before the payment from Sirela Trading, Cedar Falls’ Ithala loan balance had stood at R10.56-million. The document also revealed that the interest rate for Cedar Falls’ loan was set at 6.5%.

We also know the loan has a term of 20 years, or 240 months, thanks to a statement Dr Zweli Mkhize made shortly after our report on the payment from Sirela Trading. 

Recall that Ithala had granted the R11.84-million loan to May Mkhize’s company back in 2006. So, come June 2020, the loan would have been nearly 15 years old, roughly three quarters into its life. Despite all those years having lapsed, Cedar Falls hadn’t made any significant dent in the loan amount.

Cedar Falls Ithala loan
The SIU obtained this transaction summary for Cedar Falls' loan account with Ithala.

Scorpio used Ooba Home Loans’ bond amortisation calculator to determine just how far behind May Mkhize’s company appeared to have been in servicing its loan. The calculator factors in the principal loan amount, along with the interest payable on that figure.

By June 2020, when the payment from Sirela landed in the account, the loan term would have been in its 174th month. According to the Ooba calculator, the balance at that point should have been at around R4.88-million. Thanks to the document the SIU subpoenaed, we know the balance instead stood at R10.56-million. By all appearances, Cedar Falls had fallen way behind on its loan. The apparent shortfall, in fact, amounted to a hefty R5.68-million.

ooba schedule
Ooba's amortisation calculator shows where the Cedar Falls loan should have stood in circa June 2020.

When Sirela made its dubious contribution towards paying off the loan, the balance dropped to R8.67-million. But even then the loan balance would have been roughly R3.8-million short of where it needed to be at that juncture.

'Domestic Prominent Influential Persons'

We tried our utmost to get the IDFC’s input as to why the Cedar Falls loan account didn’t seem to check out.

We wanted to know how the loan had fallen into arrears, and what the IDFC had done about it.

"Please note that Ithala Development Finance Corporation Limited [IDFC] is unable to share any information involving clients without the clients' consent," the entity stated.

It added that "loans to Domestic Prominent Influential Persons are granted in line with IDFC policies."

 Scorpio sent detailed queries to Drs Zweli and May Mkhize via a family spokesperson, but the couple said they had no comment.

Where to now? 

So, what to make of Cedar Falls’ Ithala loan, and what does it say of the IDFC and the current ructions at its banking arm?

A hefty loan made to a politically exposed person, which was seemingly allowed to fall substantially into arrears, raises obvious questions.

If Ithala had extended indulgences to May Mkhize, for whatever reason, it does not inspire much faith in their fiscal discipline. It also brings into question whether or not this was an isolated case.

Lamb LV scarf.(Photo: X)
Dedani Mkhize once posted this picture of a lamb wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf at the Tusokuhle farm. (Photo: X)

It is early days yet in the Ithala saga, and the wider public hasn’t yet caught onto its potential significance. 

That may soon change.

Large swathes of the Ithala group’s loan books appear to be in total shambles.

Taxpayers who propped up the IDFC, together with the Ithala SOC’s depositors, could end up losing at least R1.3-billion. This estimate is based on the doubtful loans Ithala itself detailed in its financial filings. There are fears that a deeper, independent probe into Ithala’s affairs would reveal an even worse scenario.

As such, South Africans may have to prepare themselves for another major scandal at a state-owned financial institution. DM

(Ithala SOC "unequivocally and factually denies that it is insolvent". The entity disputes the findings in the Repayment Administrator's solvency report, which it has labelled as "questionable to put it lightly". According to Ithala SOC, the Repayment Administrator made "unfounded" conclusions regarding the entity's loan books, which includes those loans extended to the entity's own employees, and its pensions-backed loans. Ithala SOC's rebuttals are detailed and voluminous, and Daily Maverick will give due consideration to the entity's assertions in our next reports on this matter.)

Comments

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 06:23 AM

R800m of tax payers money down the drain! All in the name of Radical Economic Transformation? Call it what it really is - Theft and Corruption!

Fred Lightly Said Mar 6, 2025, 07:55 AM

Another example of no consequences for "loans" to "entrepreneurs". It's all about the pecking order at the trough with cadres of the ANC. Jungle law applies - when the chief wants it, he takes it. The incompetents at IDFC are just as guilty and a 30% pass rate helps a lot to oil the system.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 6, 2025, 08:02 AM

Useless steals.

Jill Davies Mar 6, 2025, 08:33 AM

Well, that photo of the lamb will live in my memory forever. It says it all.....nauseating.

Mark Schaufelbuehl Apr 1, 2025, 02:13 PM

Well-put! sad!!

Mark Schaufelbuehl Apr 1, 2025, 02:13 PM

Well-put! sad!!

Grumpy Old Man Mar 6, 2025, 08:55 AM

Starting with VBS we then have Ithala (same WhatsApp Group) but if you then consider Insurers -3Sixty Life and New Era Life you have 4 good reasons why the ANC and its Union partners should not be allowed to voice an opinion on the virtues of a State Bank or the Nationalization of the Reserve Bank

Rob Alexander Mar 6, 2025, 09:03 AM

Zweli Mkhize should be in jail because of the corrupt Digital Vibes tender. However, he's still pontificating in parliament. No consequences = VIVA corruption and looting

Mar 6, 2025, 09:10 AM

And Zweli Mkhize sits as a chairman of a parliamentary portfolio. More evidence of Ramahosa'a undying support of cabinet ministers entrenched in matters of corruption and self enrichment at tax payer's expense. A close knit circle of predatory fiscal vipers covering each other's backs.

Thomas Cleghorn Mar 6, 2025, 09:22 AM

Aside from shaky loans to dubious people with limited to no ability to repay them the overall situation does not seem that dire financially yet? Im not a banker but loans of 2.5 billion to assets of 847 million seems like a pretty good Capital Adequacy Ratio? Worth keeeping a close eye on tho.

Fred Lightly Said Mar 6, 2025, 11:37 AM

"Ithala SOC’s own Chief Financial Officer (CFO) reckons 37.5% of the bank’s loans could be impaired. In other words, roughly R800-million in loans may be unrecoverable, or only partly recoverable". Watch this implode.

keith.ciorovich Mar 7, 2025, 01:05 PM

If that's their CFO's estimation then in the end it will be much higher. The comrades are all for a state bank. Is there no end to their greed.

Rod MacLeod Mar 31, 2025, 08:06 AM

Ithala's assets are R847m in cash and near cash plus a loan book of R2,100m, for total assets of R2,947m. Against this, it owes its depositors R2,470m. Theoretically, its capital is therefore R500m. Its primary capital adequacy ratio is R500/R2,947 = +/-16,5% which is technically healthy for a bank. But if that loan book is just 20% bad, that will wipe out R420m of the capital, leaving only R80m, meaning fatally illiquid. If the loans are 37,5% bad, you are insolvent by (R287,5m).

Hilary Morris Mar 6, 2025, 09:38 AM

Aaaaannnnnddd here we go again. A never ending sorry tale of graft, corruption, theft. Come the next election it would be nice to think the ANC's share of the vote will halve again. They just have more corrupt people in parliament than, probably, even MK. Is there a solution? At all? Anywhere?

Mark Schaufelbuehl Apr 1, 2025, 02:17 PM

....and anytime soon????

Marilyn Tromp Mar 6, 2025, 09:54 AM

Why is Zweli Mkhize still a minister ? Do you think we can ask Elon Musk to come back to SA for just 3 months to do a DOGE (Dept of Govt Efficiancy) on the SA Govt ?

jcdvil Mar 6, 2025, 06:02 PM

South Africa is running on empty,the thieving will continue till their is nothing left,then what?

Matthew Lloyd Mar 11, 2025, 08:26 AM

I would suggest that the inability to manage organizations effectively is rooted in a sense that the 'system' is foreign and to be exploited, not built - a result of our past and differences in cultural upbringing, habits. A fundamental change in belief may be required for positive change.

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 03:47 PM

Amen. There is a fundamental difference in personal attitude. We can call it Ubuntu versus western science. There is a reason that western Europe was able to "colonise" much of Africa. It's not because western people are intrinsically smarter. It's because western Europe had already worked out from bitter internal wars, how to organise successful society.