SA set to make waves again at Chelsea Flower Show with ocean-focused exhibit

South Africa will once again exhibit at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show in May 2025. This follows two consecutive successful exhibitions at the London showcase of design, gardening and landscaping.

This year’s design showcases the influence of two magnificent oceans – the Indian and Atlantic – which meet in South Africa, and the team will again be led by award-winning designer Leon Kluge.

“Cutting through a mountain covered by fynbos runs a canyon with tannin-rich water flows. On the Atlantic side of display, the dryer west coast is represented by the colourful geophytes with bright flowers while the Indian Ocean on the opposite end is home to a collection of well-known tropical plants,” the SA Floral Kingdom Abroad team said.

They’re off to the Chelsea Flower Show. Front, from left: Hennie Nel, Tristan Woudberg and, Leon Kluge. Back: Keith Kirsten, Chris Lochner, Jacky Goliath, Jenny Malcolm and Marinda Nel. (Photo: Hennie Nel)

“A diversity of the famous cut flowers rise up to the edge of the cliffs before giving way to waterfalls filled with cliff-dwelling plants. A woven cultural peace surrounds this monumental display, taking inspiration from cultural traditions to celebrate South Africa as the flower basket of Africa.”

South Africa has scooped 38 gold medals in its appearances at the UK’s premier gardening show since 1976. In 2024, it won the Best in the Great Pavilion and New Design awards. These were historic firsts for the country, but did not come without challenges, including funding the transport of 20,000 flowers to the UK.

Read more: South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show

As Daily Maverick reported in May 2023, South Africa had previously won Plant of the Year at the show.

The show will open to RHS members on 20 May, and to the broader public on 22 May.

South Africa’s 2025 design. (Photo: Hennie Nel)

“South Africa’s return to RHS Chelsea in 2025 is made possible through the continued financial support of the Rupert Nature Foundation, Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, Cape Flora Association and Western Cape Department of Agriculture. In addition, Hazendal Wine Estate and Southern Sun have committed generous support,” the team said.

In addition, a nonprofit organisation has been set up to engage in the conservation, rehabilitation and protection of South Africa’s unique flora, the team said.

It would also be used to secure funding for South African floral exhibits abroad, and to promote the wonders of South Africa’s floral kingdom beyond exhibitions, expanding public awareness through various initiatives.

The SA Floral Kingdom Abroad NPC was spearheaded by Keith Kirste and governed by a board including Keith Kirsten, Nick Muller, Dirk Muller, Michael Lutzeyer (from Grootbos Nature Reserve) and Kluge. DM