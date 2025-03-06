Modern slavery cases in Britain reach record high

Home Office figures showed there were 19,125 referrals of potential victims into the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) — Britain's system for identifying and protecting victims — in 2024, surpassing the 2023 record of around 17,000.

Modern slavery, which can include human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour, has been rising globally due to a mix of poverty, conflict and migration, affecting millions of people.

The crime takes various forms in Britain, where men, women and children can be forced into exploitative work in the drug or sex trades, car washes, nail salons, private homes or the social care sector.

The real number of people living in modern slavery in Britain is estimated to be around 130,000, according to human rights group Anti-Slavery International.

Around 23% of the referrals into the NRM represented British nationals, the top nationality, while Albanians were the second most referred nationality at 13%, followed by Vietnamese people at 11%. About 31%, or nearly 6,000, of the referrals were children.

Charities and lawmakers have urged Britain to change its approach to tackling modern slavery, by ensuring stronger enforcement of labour laws and reforming immigration policy, which has focused on stopping illegal migration.

Tougher immigration policies are leaving thousands of people trapped in modern slavery and less likely to come forward for fear of being deported, Reuters reported last month.

The government has pledged to hire dozens more caseworkers to process claims for support in the NRM. More than 17,000 people were waiting for a second-stage decision on their claim at the end of last year, official data showed.

