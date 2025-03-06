Daily Maverick
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that the Ukraine conflict is a proxy war between the United States and Russia is in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's own assessment.
"It's been very clear from the beginning that (U.S. President Donald Trump) views this as a protracted, stalemated conflict," Rubio told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

"And frankly, it's a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow agreed with Rubio's assessment and noted that Russia has said many times that the war is a conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led collective West.

"We can and want to agree with it, and we agree with it. That's the way it is. We have said this repeatedly. We have said that this is actually a conflict between Russia and the collective West. And the main country of the collective West is the United States of America," Peskov said of Rubio's remarks.

"So it is absolutely in line with the position that our president and foreign minister have repeatedly expressed. We have said this repeatedly, and yes, we agree that it is time to stop this conflict and this war."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou/Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Bruce Sobey Mar 6, 2025, 05:10 PM

If it is a proxy war Russia can stop it by leaving Ukraine. If they don't want to leave Ukraine then it must be more than just a proxy war. If America simply sees it as a proxy war they can capitulate by stopping all supplies and support. If Ukraine fights on - is it still a proxy war?

John P Mar 6, 2025, 05:27 PM

Uh, who invaded who? If Russia pulls out of Ukraine, all of Ukraine, then the war will be over.

Beyond Fedup Mar 6, 2025, 09:33 PM

Typical Russian lies, misinformation and propaganda. Only complete idiots would believe such drivel. What is Putin giving up for peace? He continues to fire missiles/drones at Ukraine. Unfortunately you now have an unhinged egomaniac at the White House, who is closing ranks with vicious tyrants.

Beyond Fedup Mar 6, 2025, 09:45 PM

Trump &amp; Putin view of peace is for Ukraine to meekly surrender and reward Russia for the theft of land/mass-murder/destruction. Trump is very naive, more like very stupid - Putin hates the West including the US for all its stands for. He needs Russia on his side to counter China. Delusional!