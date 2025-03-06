Albie Sachs at 90 - a life of courage, justice, human rights and legacy

Albie Sachs (background, wearing a tie) being arrested with Hymie Rochman and Mary Butcher after sitting on seats marked ‘Non-Whites Only’ at the Cape Town General Post Office, December 1952. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs marches during a Sactu May Day march, Maputo, Mozambique. John Nkadimeng holding banner on right, circa late 1970s. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Dot Cleminshaw protests against Albie Sachs' imprisonment in the 1960s. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs with Ruth First and a Soviet poet, in his apartment in Maputo, in the early 1980s. (Photo: Ricardo Rangel) Inside page of Justica Popular December 1987 edition Mayibuye. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs at the University of Durban-Westville at the first general meeting of the ANC on home soil. Also pictured are Chris Hani, shaking hands with Cheryl Carolus, Jacob Zuma (on the far left) and Walter Sisulu (on the far right), July 1991. (Photo: ANC photographer ) Albie Sachs in New Delhi, India, with Indira Gandhi, premier of India, and Kader Asmal, circa late 1982. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Memorial for Ruth First at Eduardo Mondlane University, Maputo. Albie Sachs is seated far left. At the table: Jacob Zuma, interpreter standing, Moses Mabhida, Fernando Ganhão (rector), Joe Slovo and Malumi, August 1982. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) A gathering of writers, intellectual figures and personalities at an informal meeting in Albie Sachs’ apartment in Maputo, Mozambique, circa early 1980s. (Photo: Ricardo Rangel) Albie Sachs presenting the ANC Code of Conduct, which he describes as the most important legal document written in his life, at the 1985 African National Congress Consultative Conference in Kabwe, Zambia. (Photo: ANC photographer ) Bystanders help Albie Sachs immediately after the bomb explodes in his car in 1988. (Photo: Jose Cabral) Albie Sachs pictured moments after the bomb exploded, in 1988. (Photo: Jose Cabral) Albie Sachs interviewed in hospital after surviving a car bomb in 1988. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs in hospital after surviving a car bomb explosion with Wolfie Kodesh, London, 1988. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs greets his mother upon arriving at the DF Malan Airport in South Africa in 1990 after years in exile, March 1990. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Members of the negotiating team at a Codesa meeting in Kempton Park, including Nelson Mandela, Jacob Zuma, Alan Boesak, Joe Nhlanhla, Barbara Masekela, Zola Skwewiya, Joe Slovo, Gertrude Shlope, Marian Spog, Bridgitte Mabandla, Valley Moosa and Sakkie Macozoma, 20 December 1991. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Formal picture of the original judges of the Constitutional Court, together with Acting Judge Sir Sydney Kentridge, who acted on the Constitutional Court when Richard Goldstone became the First Prosecutor at the former Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal at The Hague. Seated from left: Kobie Coetzee, Frene Ginwala, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Michael Corbett. Standing from left: Yvonne Mokgoro, Kate O'Regan, Richard Goldstone, Johann Kriegler, Ismail Mahomed, Arthur Chaskalson, John Didcott, Albie Sachs, Laurie Ackermann, Pius Langa, Sidney Kentridge and Tholie Madala, 14 February 1994. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs swearing to uphold the Oath of Office, 1995. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs and law clerks Deepak Gupta, Zanele Majola and Farzana Bardat in front of Skotnes-Budaza artwork. The date is unknown. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) Albie Sachs repeats his run from Caledon Square Police Station to Clifton Beach, 30 years after his release from his first 90-day detention in solitary confinement and shortly before South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Basil Manenberg Coetzee plays the saxophone as Albie passes, 1994. (Photo: thealbiecollection.org) DM