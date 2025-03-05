KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is reeling from the aftermath of severe floods that have damaged 24 schools across the province. The flooding follows weather warnings that predicted heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds over the western and southern parts of the province. The KZN Department of Education warns that the damage to school infrastructure will put additional financial strain on an already stretched budget.

Daily Maverick has previously reported that South African schools are struggling with extreme weather effects, including flooded classrooms and damaged buildings.

KZN’s Department of Education spokesperson, Mlungisi Mtshali, revealed to Daily Maverick that: “So far we have received reports that 24 schools in the province are affected. Most are inaccessible due to damaged roads, while others range from flooded classrooms to roof leaks and ceiling collapses.”

The 24 schools are located in eThekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, Pinetown, Umlazi, and Ugu District Municipality. They are:

Thandukwazi Primary School Magama Primary School Anton Lembede MST Academy Siphosethu Primary School Tongaat Secondary School Bright Future Special School Amandlalathi Primary School Amandlakapheli Primary School Nhlayenza Primary School Babongile Senior Primary School Zembeni Senior Primary School Mthwalume Primary School Hyman Primary School Isangqu Primary School Othadweni Junior Primary School Umzikazi High School Ikhakhama High School Nomazwe high School Ntontonto Primary School Mceleni Primary School Sukamuva Secondary School Induduma Primary School Sizathina Secondary School Kwamiso Primary School

According to Mtshali, the damage to the schools will lead to financial strain for the department.

“The department has been vocal about its funding challenges, so the flooding also adds to the financial strain as infrastructure has to be repaired or rebuilt. We also need to provide temporary classrooms during the reconstruction period, which also puts strain on the budget,” said Mtshali.

Teachers from the affected schools have shared their experiences of disrupted learning. Smangele Ncwane, the principal of Othadweni Junior Primary School, located in Qoloqolo, Umzinto, said that students couldn’t attend classes due to unsafe roads.

“As soon as it started raining, children did not come to school because the roads were not safe. Most of the children are brought to school by their uncles and parents,” said Ncwane.

Twenty-four schools were affected by recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Another principal, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Maverick that the cold weather affected students studying in temporary structures. “Last year, the school was affected due to strong storms, and it was hard as children had to study under a tree because the roof was blown away and walls were cracked; even now it has not been fixed. Pupils are now studying in temporary structures, and when it’s cold they also feel cold,” said the principal.

Meanwhile a staff member from Amandlalathi Primary School who did not want to be named said bridges that lead to the schools were always affected when there was flooding, and classes were then suspended.

“In the past two days, classes could not function due to bridges that were affected, and it’s only the community that fixes the bridges with their hands,” said the staff member.

KZN education department’s financial struggles

During the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education’s two-day oversight visit to schools in KZN’s Ugu Education District in February 2025, the committee heard that the department spent 80% of its 2024/2025 R63-billion budget on teachers’ salaries.

The committee was told that the projected overspend for the provincial education department for the 2025 year was R1.4-billion, as per January in-year monitoring against cost of employment, in the main.

Pupils from Othadweni Junior Primary School have been unable to attend school after roads in the area were damaged by floods. (Photo: Supplied)

According to the portfolio chairperson Joy Maimela: “The lack of budget has an impact on so many aspects, including maintenance at schools, building of infrastructure being delayed, learner transport and even the number of times learners receive food in the National Schools Nutrition Programme.”

Last year, Daily Maverick reported that the KZN education department was one of many education departments that had budget shortfalls, creating the risk of 11,000 teacher post cuts for 2025. It is estimated, based on the provincial education department’s budget submissions for 2025/26, that the department will have a shortfall of R2,7-billion on cost of employment.

Affected schools will catch up

Despite the challenges, schools in KZN are working hard to ensure that students stay on track. One principal spoke of plans for a recovery programme.

“As staff we made plans that on sports day, which is usually on a Wednesday, we will use this day to recover because children need to cover the syllabus,” said the principal.

Mtshali emphasised that disruptions to learning had long-term consequences.

“The department will prioritise the safety of the teachers and learners. Disruption of schooling may not always be avoidable, so the department will instead focus on helping the schools to catch up with missed lessons,” said Mtshali.

To address concerns about ongoing disruptions, the education department has issued guidelines for managing schools during extreme weather conditions. These include ensuring that school principals develop curriculum catch-up plans to mitigate any further disruption to learning.

As the KZN education department counts costs, more extreme weather is expected in the province after the South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that are expected over the southern parts of the Free State, and western parts of KZN. DM

