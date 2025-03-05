Daily Maverick
Fixing the woke, stoking the broke? Trump’s speech to Congress was full of self-praise, big promises

President Donald Trump gave his non-State of the Union speech, promising peace in our time, lower taxes and a return to the mythic golden age of the late 19th century. Meanwhile, Democrats found a new star in the senator they chose to offer their rebuttal: Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin.
Brooks-Trump-speech U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) | Sen. Elissa Slotkin. (Photo by Paul Sancya - Pool/Getty Images)
J Brooks Spector
By J Brooks Spector
5 Mar 2025
Less than two months into Donald Trump’s second term of office as president, he delivered a 99-minute, heavily partisan speech to a joint session of the Congress – and the nation and the world via television and online streaming. 

Technically, this was not one of those constitutionally mandated, annual “State of the Union” speeches, given the fact that he had only recently been inaugurated as president. But a speech like this effectively should serve much the same purposes. These include: laying claim to governmental victories won; listing programmes to be advanced in the future; and at least attempting to reach across the partisan divide to nurture a sense of common national purpose and unity. After surviving an assassination attempt, Trump himself boasted that he had been anointed by God to carry out his plan.

If, in the first task, Trump appears to have been successful in staking a claim to a roster of victories in his first 43 days as president, for the latter two categories his speech notably was not. As one Washington correspondent noted for us after listening to it, in a word, it was “atrocious”.

Lustily applauded by his Republican Party colleagues and at least a significant share of the electorate, according to instant polling, the speech was very heavy on self-praise – and for Elon Musk and his team of 20-year-olds busily hacking and slicing their way through the government’s ranks of people and programmes. The irony of Trump’s announcement that the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats being over and then simultaneously applauding the unelected Musk’s wild rampage through the government, is pretty heavy going.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his speech to a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds a sign reading "This is not normal" at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
In his speech he made a great deal about those disputed cuts (the Musk DOGE team keeps changing its totals as well as what is included in their supposed cuts – including in their total programmes that had been cancelled during George W Bush’s tenure). 

There was a spirited defence that Trump’s new tariffs will lead to a revival of the country’s purported golden age (the ghost of the 19th century president, William McKinley, continues to loom large in Trump’s brain). There were also threats of reciprocal tariffs in April whenever he adjudges the imposition of unfair tariffs by others. 

In the background, once the first new round of tariffs had been implemented, there were sharp declines in the nation’s stock markets. (The tariffs have theoretically been in response to the illegal export of fentanyl across American borders.) And these tariffs have been regardless of warnings from the vast majority of economists in the nation that the Trump tariffs are heading towards the economic chaos and contraction that came from the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930. Trump admitted that “there will be a little disturbance” from the tariffs but sunny days are coming. To this viewer that was a moment of flashback to Trump’s dismissal of the Covid pandemic as something that would be over in a few months. 

Or as commentator Ishaan Tharoor noted for the Washington Post: “In his incendiary Tuesday evening address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said ‘we’ve been ripped off for decades by every country on Earth and we will not let that happen any longer’. He complained about the ‘large deficits’ in trade with the US’s neighbours and waved away widespread fears of an economic downturn as a ‘little disturbance’.” 

Soon enough, perhaps even by next week, some economists predict, the costs of many familiar products, including agricultural items, will start to rise as a result of those tariffs. Some commentators have already noted that, if price inflation rises significantly, that applause line of “a little disturbance” could have real impacts on the mid-term elections for Congress in 2026. 

And there was also the triumphal announcement of what appeared to be a version of modified surrender on the part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who had issued a letter saying he was ready for the minerals deal and negotiations to end the conflict. (Some are noting there has been no parallel announcement from the Russian leader, let alone a public promise to withdraw from the occupied provinces. Concurrently, the Trump administration had put into effect a halt on US arms shipments to Ukraine, despite their having been funded and obligated by Congress earlier.)

Meanwhile, Trump announced he has magically brought back free speech protections, even as he had just issued threats to universities and colleges that funds would be cut if they permit protests, and there have been decisions to remove selected “woke” triggering words from government documents and websites. 

The bottom line, of course, is that this speech, despite its crowd-pleasing, smirking texture in some ways, also included those lachrymose shoutouts to private citizen guests that have become the standard. For Trump these included families of victims of violence or deaths committed by an undocumented alien, or a freed prisoner, now released from trumped-up arrests and incarceration in Russia. 

Maybe it is time for a moratorium on the continuing escalation of these shoutouts in presidential addresses before Congress, given the bread-and-circuses approach these moments now provoke. They originally began with Ronald Reagan honouring Lenny Skutnick who dove into the freezing Potomac River to rescue victims of the Florida plane crash. But subsequent versions are now standard punctuation marks in presidential addresses. Enough already.

While Trump is proposing zero income taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security payments, absent real cuts in government spending (beyond those phantom savings from the Musk cuts), the federal deficit will grow, increasing borrowing costs for the government.

In response to the president’s speech, for their countermessage, the Democrats reached to their bench, calling on newly elected Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin to deliver their party’s rebuttal. Slotkin had previously been a member of the House of Representatives, and earlier had served as a Middle East analyst for both Republican and Democratic presidents, including three tours of duty for the CIA in Iraq and acting in policy advisory roles in the Department of Defense and the White House. She grew up on her family’s farm in Michigan before she went off to university.

Senator Elissa Slotkin rehearses the Democratic response to US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in Wyandotte, Michigan, on 4 March 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Paul Sancya / Pool Image)
Slotkin was composed, articulate and crisp, with an everyman/woman touch – and an appeal to a broad bipartisanship – that surely must be emulated by other Democrats, given the country’s predominantly centrist political positioning. Based on this national “audition”, Slotkin should be given – or take – an increasingly visible role in making her party’s case to the nation – in place of the greybeards usually stepping forward or the more strident, hard-left voices so frequently being quoted. Sooner or later, the “great whisperer” is going to begin mentioning her as a plausible candidate for vice-president in 2028, if her upward trajectory continues.

To be fair, the president’s speech has obviously consolidated his favourability within his MAGA base (although virtually nothing he does could lower it). Nevertheless, this speech gained instant favourability ratings at a somewhat lower level than his previous State of the Union speeches during his first term. 

As a result, beyond his continuing slash-and-burn attacks on “wokeism”, the real success of the Trump presidency hangs on the broader economic and especially consumer price effects of his tariffs, on the outcome of the Trump peace offensives in Ukraine and the Middle East, and how the disruptions of the Muskian scorched-earth attacks on the government bureaucracy play out. This latter effort will be weighed and measured by how ordinary citizens get – or can no longer receive – the services from the government they have come to expect and depend upon. DM

Comments

Richard Kennard Mar 5, 2025, 02:22 PM

So the aggressor &amp; the extorter will be the winners here leaving Ukraine in an very vulnerable &amp; uncertain future

Mar 5, 2025, 03:13 PM

Time and the markets will rate Trump in the short term. His sycophants will fight tooth and nail to keep his God-like status in-your-face with Republicans. When the realities of rising living costs and loss of friends and allies around the world start biting, the King will fade away.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 07:06 AM

From your pen to god’s ears! We can only hope! No one seems to have the courage to end this ridiculous charade.

Mar 5, 2025, 03:35 PM

Overwhelmed with sadness and a feeling of hopelessness and I am not American

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 5, 2025, 04:09 PM

A very humane, warm, well delivered, positive, speech, listing the quite incredible delivery of campaign promises, and future ambitions. Who can argue with a closed border, war on murderous drug cartels, men banned from women's sports, merit based appointments, and the desire for peace in Ukraine?

Hilary Morris Mar 5, 2025, 06:24 PM

Which planet did you say you are from? There is literally nothing humane, warm, well-delivered or positive about Trump - and all campaign promises ignored. Gotta admire your imagination though.

Richard Kennard Mar 6, 2025, 09:26 AM

The primary grievance for the typical Republican voter was financial and how inflation was driving up the cost of living. Trump is letting down his support base badly.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 07:10 AM

Haha there are none so blind that will not see! A racist and misogynistic criminal running a country that was once the beacon of decency, democracy and global unity now being trashed for ego and self enrichment - nothing positive to see here!

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 5, 2025, 04:13 PM

Thank goodness Zelensky has realised his mistake in rudely needling his benefactors for 49 mins prior to the eventual blow up which was shown on tv. He has begged to be allowed to sign the deal in whatever form it comes asap. So we might see a stop to the killing sooner rather than later.

John P Mar 5, 2025, 06:15 PM

You have to be delusional or a paid influencer. Nobody who watched the bullying attack on Zelensky cannot have seen that he was attacked firstly by Vance and then by both bullies.

Alison Joubert Mar 5, 2025, 08:29 PM

"Rudely needling"!. No. He eventually tried to correct some of the more obvious lies and /or exaggerations of Trump. He disagreed sometimes. He tried to explain his view as the president of a country invaded by Russia. Vance and Trump's behaviour was abominable. Yuck.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 5, 2025, 04:16 PM

The presence of US in Ukraine will create default security guarantees and help rebuild a devastated country. The other side, during the speech, presented as a joyless, defeated bunch of oddities, waving pathetic little lollipop banners which slowly disappeared as the impact of the speech set in.

Richard Kennard Mar 5, 2025, 04:48 PM

One assumes that Russia, together with their new US allies will be making war reparations....or is that Ukraine's baby for having started the war?

Richard Bryant Mar 5, 2025, 07:08 PM

And I wonder if part of the deal, trump will insist Ukrainian children, kidnapped by putin, will be returned to their parents. Oh, I nearly forgot. That’s exactly what trump did when he was last President in dealing with children on the Mexican border. Hardly expect him to do much about that!

G H Mar 5, 2025, 04:50 PM

With Trump at the wheel, there is no such thing as a guarantee

John P Mar 5, 2025, 06:19 PM

Trump should just take over Ukraine, expel the population ( except Russians of course) and rebuild it into a playground for the wealthy shared between himself , Musk and Putin.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 07:13 AM

Thats quite possibly the plan after making Canada the 53rd state and usurping Greenland LOL! Got to get ‘em rare earths - more power &amp; wealth for little old me!

Hidden Name Mar 5, 2025, 08:06 PM

So NoKnowledge or Power, I wonder if you think the presence of RUSSIAN soldiers on territory they annexed (ie STOLE) by force of arms from Ukraine will also be a deterrent to Putins ambitions (they wont be). This is the start of the next great Euro-Russo war. Reality cheque, please!

Richard Kennard Mar 5, 2025, 08:24 PM

The only Peace that Trump wants is a Piece of Ukraine

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 07:14 AM

Good one!

Richard Kennard Mar 6, 2025, 02:56 PM

The Russo/US rare earth mines will be secure , not Ukraine as a whole. No joy in Trump's regime...there's nothing to celebrate. If people need to protest let them protest in a legitimate way. Notice how often the lie sign comes up? Are you expecting them to behave like the EFF?

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 5, 2025, 04:21 PM

Lastly, the feeling of hope and possibility for the USA and possibly the world, is gathering strength. Cue the meltdown by RK and the rest. The ad hominem insults and nastiness will surely start flooding the comments section, merely because I present an alternative viewpoint. Won't be reading them!

Richard Kennard Mar 5, 2025, 04:59 PM

Maybe we can at least agree that Russia started the war and that the Republican party lost the 2020 election?

Antonio Tonin Mar 6, 2025, 02:38 PM

Will you be reading any alternative points of view, or do you, as does Trump, regard any expression of views divergent from yours as ad hominem attacks? It strikes me that you might be suggesting that anybody who disagrees with you might be branded irrational and hostile.

Wendy Forse Mar 5, 2025, 05:20 PM

As Rep. Al Green said, he could not stay and listen to a twice impeached, misogynist, convicted criminal who lies every time he opens his mouth. Difficult to know what to do though; listening to such a tiny, weak mind bloviate about how amazing he is both fascinating and repellent.

John P Mar 5, 2025, 06:20 PM

But he must be wonderful, Felicity says so.

Luan Sml Mar 5, 2025, 06:10 PM

At least there is now no doubt that Putin and Trump are two sides of the same coin, each with their own oligarchy, mad dreams of power and money… MAGA, no more! Just sad to see the stature of the USA diminished by this narcissist and his lackeys.

Dhasagan Pillay Mar 5, 2025, 07:06 PM

Why is it that the more we hear and see from this presidency, the more it seems to be about timing and alignment for Elon Musk's business interests? Like demanding India lower auto tariffs ahead of Tesla's launch there?

kanu sukha Mar 5, 2025, 09:11 PM

How else would one create a broligarchy ?

kanu sukha Mar 5, 2025, 09:24 PM

What does one expect from a convicted felon, who believes he is on the Apprentice show, &amp; cannot even get his make-up artists to daub his white eye-lids &amp; pale hands orange also? Ask yourself why his attorneys will not let him to speak in court, on the rare occasion he has not settled out of it?

Mar 6, 2025, 06:07 AM

It had all the hallmarks of a Nazi rally - without the rhetoric. The American dreamers have sold out to strut and fret their hour upon the stage. The globe will be carved up between the three “superpowers”, Orwell’s dystopian bleak future for humanity will reign supreme. Great job MAGA’S.

francoistheron8 Mar 6, 2025, 09:03 AM

Standing out is the sycophancy of Republican legislators applauding even the most outrageous and irrational utterances by Trump.

David Crossley Mar 6, 2025, 03:34 PM

I despise Donald Trump with every fibre of my being, but one area I will support him on is his rejection of "Woke." Woke is the current achilles heel in democracies and in my opinion is a huge threat going forward. The american people are in for a very rough economic ride going forward.

Jennifer Hughes Mar 7, 2025, 08:39 AM

'Woke' is now just the word people use to complain about anything they don't like. Be specific. Are you opposed to diversity, equity and inclusion, or do you believe everybody fighting for freedoms that you don't believe in is wrong, simply because they don't think as you do?

joeirwinza Mar 6, 2025, 04:48 PM

I subscribe to the New York Times and the UK Telegraph and when reading this article, I thought I was reading one of their journalists' opinions. Personally, I was disgusted with the childish actions of the democrats who attended the joint session of congress, they must all be suffering from TDS.

John P Mar 6, 2025, 05:22 PM

You were however impressed with the Republicans applauding everything trump had to say?

Mike Schroeder Mar 8, 2025, 02:51 PM

DM can you please take a look at Knowledgeispower RSA ... if that is not a paid shill or bot, then I am Donald Trump.