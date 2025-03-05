Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

JUMBO PROBLEM

Truck transporting four elephants overturns on Olifantskop Pass in Eastern Cape

Late on Wednesday, conservation officials and veterinarians were still trying to figure out how to reload the elephants on to another truck.
Elephant-Accident Left and right: The overturned truck on the Olifantskop Pass. (Photos: Supplied) Centre: An elephant photographed in the Addo Elephant Park. (Photo: Lee Warren /Gallo Images)
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
5 Mar 2025
Facebook
5

The Olifantskop Pass was closed for most of Wednesday, 5 March while authorities worked on a plan to load four elephants on to another vehicle after the truck in which they were being transported overturned.

The animals were loaded on to the truck at the Addo Elephant National Park early on Wednesday morning, en route to the Samara Private Game Reserve near Graaff-Reinet. At around 1pm the truck overturned on the Olifantskop Pass.

SANParks spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said none of the elephants, which the Addo Elephant National Park had donated to the Samara Private Game Reserve, was injured.

“The road is currently blocked as a result [of the accident],” said Ludick.  “Two recovery vehicles have arrived on the scene to assist in recovering the truck. The intention is to reload the animals on to another truck to complete the journey.

“There is a SANParks veterinarian on-site, monitoring the elephants, who all appear to be unharmed. There were no injuries incurred in the accident,” she said.

The National Society for the Protection of Animals (NSPCA) questioned why the animals were transported during the heat of the day.

“The NSPCA is informed that two veterinarians, one being from SANParks, are on-site. According to reports, the elephants have not sustained visible injuries. Initial reports indicate that a shift in weight caused the accident,” said the NSPCA.

“It would be interesting to know why the elephants (what the government would term ‘assets’), are being donated to a private game reserve. The NSPCA already has enough concerns and problems about elephants in private game reserves as it stands.”

In October 2017, after elephants were absent from the Karoo for 150 years, six female elephants were released into the Samara Private Game Reserve. In November 2018, they were joined by two bull elephants from the Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. Elephants were also resettled in other Karoo reserves. DM

Comments

Jane Crankshaw Mar 6, 2025, 07:17 AM

What the hell are these elephants going to eat on a reserve in the Karoo? Forced removals sounds vaguely familiar!

Declan Hofmeyr Mar 6, 2025, 09:35 AM

The EC Karoo is, biologically, extremely diverse. Have at look at Samaras web site or better still visit the reserve before throwing out loaded and uneducated statements like the above.

Johan Buys Mar 6, 2025, 07:14 PM

Elephants did occur here naturally (before we wiped them out) and they occur in immensely diverse habitat. From deserts to forests.

Peter Geddes Mar 6, 2025, 10:20 AM

‘Shift in weight’ caused the accident. I’m pretty sure that a tall elephant moving over to check the view on the other side, just as the already top-heavy truck rounds the bend, would be enough to tip the whole thing over!

stalker Mar 6, 2025, 05:24 PM

FYI Samara has had a successful breeding herd of elephants for several years and all introductions have been scientifically based. The elephants have reached Samara and have been released and are exploring their new home