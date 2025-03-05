The Proteas have failed in another ICC knockout match, falling by 50 runs to New Zealand in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

South Africa were thoroughly outplayed in every department by a superior outfit as New Zealand set a mammoth target of 362 for six off the back of centuries by Kane Williamson (102 off 94 deliveries) and Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101 balls).

Rachin Ravindra in action during the semifinal. (Photo: Sameer Ali / Getty Images)

South Africa’s David Miller struck an undefeated century (100* off 67 deliveries), his seventh in the ODI format, but it came when South Africa were already well out of the contest, and they finished on 312 for nine.

The Proteas’ solid start with the willow had threatened a record Champions Trophy chase.

But a regular loss of wickets — one falling every two overs on average between the 27th and 40th overs — quickly extinguished those hopes.

From the start of the 23rd over until the end of the 29th over, South Africa scored 42 runs at an economy rate of seven runs per over. But more importantly, in that period they lost three of their top-six batters to the left arm orthodox spin of Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner.

Before that cluster of wickets, South Africa were on 125 for the loss of one wicket in the 22nd over, three runs ahead of where New Zealand were at the same point of their innings.

After the 29th over, South Africa were on 167 for four. At the same point, New Zealand were on 175 for one.

In that 29th over of New Zealand’s innings, Heinrich Klaasen dropped a tough low chance off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi, giving Williamson a reprieve.

It was one of several little moments that fell New Zealand’s way. Another was the coin flip before the match which allowed the Black Caps to win the toss and elect to bat first on the largely docile pitch.

Williamson went on to reach a brilliant century in a match-defining 164-run partnership alongside Ravindra.

Batting struggles

None of South Africa’s top-five batters made a big, telling contribution to the cause like Ravindra and Williamson did.

Temba Bavuma (56 off 71) and Rassie van der Dussen (69 off 66) provided the team with a solid base — in a run-a-ball 105-run partnership — but the team needed at least one of the two to take the match as deep as possible.

Rassie van der Dussen in action during the semifinal. (Photo: Sameer Ali / Getty Images)

Bavuma in particular — whose wicket started the mini-collapse in the 23rd over – needed to kick on after a slow start.

The captain’s innings started in the same vein as Williamson’s, who took 61 balls to reach his half-century but took only 33 to score his next 52 runs. Bavuma’s innings, however, was cut short when he tried to smack Santner back over his head and was caught at short-third man by Williamson.

“We needed either myself or Rassie van der Dussen to emulate what their top four did,” said Bavuma.

“We would have wanted both of us to keep going until the 30th over. We know how destructive our middle order can be when they’re coming in in those last 20 overs.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to set that foundation for them.”

Santner and his quartet of spin bowlers proved too challenging for South Africa to score off. In a combined 28 overs of spin by Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ravindra and Glenn Phillips they conceded only 143 runs while picking up seven wickets.

South Africa’s best player of spin, Klaasen (three off seven), fell cheaply to Santner as the final scalp of the wily spinner, before he could put the pressure back on the tweakers.

Spin tactics

New Zealand selected only three fast bowlers — who conceded 169 runs in 22 overs, only picking up two wickets — while South Africa stuck with their pace strength.

The flat deck in Lahore meant all four fast bowlers struggled against New Zealand’s destructive batting lineup. Ngidi was the pick of the quicks, picking up three wickets for 72 runs.

None of the pacers went at an economy rate under seven, while the part-time bowling of Aiden Markram went at under six and the left-arm orthodox of Keshav Maharaj at six and a half.

Any score over 350 would have been well above par, with New Zealand’s electric fielding, economic spinners and the pressure of an ICC semifinal all proving a step too far for the Proteas’ batters. DM

New Zealand play India in the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.