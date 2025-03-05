Daily Maverick
Donald Trump

Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - Lesotho's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was shocked and insulted by US President Donald Trump saying nobody has heard of the African country, and invited him to come visit.
US President Donald Trump Addresses Joint Session of US Congress US President Donald Trump (L) addresses to a joint session of the United States Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on 04 March 2025. Also pictured are US Vice President JD Vance (2-L) and US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R). EPA-EFE/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL
Reuters
By Reuters
5 Mar 2025
Trump mentioned Lesotho in his address to US Congress on Tuesday evening while listing some of the foreign spending he had cut as "appalling waste".

"Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of," Trump said, drawing laughs in the Congress.

Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, said the remark was "quite insulting".

"I'm really shocked that my country can be referred to like that by the head of state," he told Reuters.

Lesotho, a mountainous nation of about 2 million people which is encircled by South Africa, has the highest average altitude of any country and is sometimes called The Kingdom in the Sky.

"Lesotho is such a significant and unique country in the whole world. I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world to come to Lesotho," said Mpotjoane.

He said some civil society organisations funded by the US Embassy in Lesotho did work to support the LGBT+ community, but the United States also provided important funding for the country's health and agriculture sectors.

Trump's administration has cut billions of dollars in foreign aid worldwide as it seeks to align spending with Trump's "America First" policy.

Mpotjoane said Lesotho was feeling the impact as the health sector had been reliant on that aid for some time, but that the government was looking at how to become more self-sufficient.

"The decision by the president to cut the aid... it is (his) prerogative to do that," said Mpotjoane. "We have to accept that. But to refer to my country like that, it is quite unfortunate."

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton;)

Comments

Gerald Tait Mar 6, 2025, 03:48 PM

The vast majority of Americans would not be able to find their own country on a World Atlas.

Peter Dexter Mar 7, 2025, 12:17 PM

It doesn't surprise me that DT hasn't heard of Lesotho. Many American citizens are totally ignorant about the world outside of the US. At a sporting event in Peru one of the US participants thought Nigeria was a province of South Africa.