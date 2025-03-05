Fake news and misinformation being spread via social media is a widespread problem.

This issue surfaced in Parliament on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, during a Crime Intelligence presentation to the police committee.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) Crime Intelligence unit has for a long time had a bad reputation — which has, in various cases, been shaped by its members.

Richard Mdluli, for example, who headed the division between 2009 and 2012, is now a convicted criminal facing a fraud and corruption trial.

Allegations of members of the unit looting a secret service account also persist.

In Parliament, during the meeting on Wednesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu pointed out that there were people in the country who specialised in making allegations against certain individuals or institutions.

The Crime Intelligence presentation shown during the meeting said that the unit had a proper management structure at head office. But it added that the unit was often the target of claims that made it seem as if it was in disarray.

‘Misinformation, fake news, unproven allegations’

“There are certain individuals within the organisation and the public who are responsible for the misinformation, fake news, unproven allegations and leakage of sensitive information that are always trending on social media, giving an impression that there is instability within the division,” the presentation said.

“The division has been experiencing a lot of misrepresentation of truth through social media platforms in respect of decisions and control measures put in place by the management, as a strategy of push-back by those who were and are still unlawfully benefiting… and would want to keep the status quo.”

It said that social media monitoring would be intensified through a new tool that was being acquired. The appointment of “social media monitoring specialists” was also at an advanced stage.

But during the meeting on Wednesday, politicians present were highly critical of the unit, saying that while “fake news” may be peddled, internal issues were creating real problems.

‘Unhinged’

The DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard referenced the case of Richard Mdluli.

She said she recently heard the word “instability” mentioned frequently in terms of the unit, which she pointed out had been headed by eight different bosses since Mdluli.

“It’s not unstable, it’s positively unhinged,” Kohler Barnard said.

The National Coloured Congress’s Fadiel Adams said that while a lot of what was being said on social media about the police was untrue, there were serious issues affecting Crime Intelligence.

One involved Deputy Crime Intelligence Head Feroz Khan.

Late last year it was reported that Khan was the focus of an expeditious disciplinary process.

He was caught up in accusations of questionable actions related to drugs, which he denied.

The Crime Intelligence presentation to Parliament on Wednesday said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate carried out an investigation against Khan and recommended that disciplinary steps be taken against him.

An internal investigation had concluded the same.

But the presentation said the matter had been finalised and that its status was that of an acquittal.

‘Seems like a mafia’

During Wednesday’s meeting when Adams referenced Khan, he said Khan may have been falsely accused, which meant other members in the police service were at fault but not being held to account.

Adams had also referenced the matter against former Western Cape Crime Intelligence boss Mzwandile Tiyo, who was dismissed from the police service.

Daily Maverick recently reported that Tiyo was expected to appear in a Cape Town court later this month in a gun theft negligence case.

Tiyo, via a lawyer, had countered that he was the target of a political witch hunt.

On Wednesday, Adams questioned whether Tiyo was being prosecuted or persecuted.

“Is Crime Intelligence nothing more than a mafia? It appears so,” Adams said.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Wednesday that the police had asked that the report detailing Crime Intelligence matters, being referenced during the meeting in Parliament, not initially be widely distributed as there were concerns about information leaks. DM