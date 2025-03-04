PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé can cement his career resurrection against Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembélé is playing at the best level of his career. During the 2024/25 season, the 27-year-old has been an essential part of everything that the French champions and European Champions League hopefuls have done.

Ousmane Dembélé of PSG shoots to score his team’s third goal against Stade Brest captain Brendan Chardonnet during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs in Guingamp, France, on 11 February 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Yoan Valat)

Heading into the first leg of his team’s mega European clash with Liverpool on Wednesday, 5 March, Dembélé leads the scoring charts in the French premier division. The 27-year-old forward has 18 league goals to his name. He has also scored six Champions League goals.

Just a few years ago, while playing for Barcelona in Spain, it appeared Dembélé would never tap into his full potential. He may still never. Nevertheless, at PSG this season he has consistently shown the qualities which led to Barcelona making him one of the most expensive players in soccer history.

Humble beginnings

It’s been almost a decade since Frenchman Dembélé captured the imaginations of global soccer lovers with his displays for German club Borussia Dortmund, earning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award during his only season in Germany.

Dembélé arrived at Dortmund in mid-2016 to much excitement after cutting his teeth at French club Rennes. He lived up to the hype in Germany, where he had signed a five-year contract. Dembélé played 49 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing 20 assists.

Ousmane Dembélé of PSG left Gabriel Gudmundsson of Lille guessing at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on 1 March 2025. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

It was a dream debut season for the Frenchman. Then Spanish giants Barcelona came calling and his troubles began.

Understandably, Dortmund were not keen to release their new star just yet, with the hopes that he could develop further and double his value. However, the player was desperate to depart. He even went as far as staging a strike to force his sale, to the disdain of the club and his teammates, as former Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller told ESPN.

“It caused incredible turmoil that couldn’t be calmed by anyone. This is a team sport – football is not tennis. He didn’t even collect his boots. That’s ridiculous,” Weidenfeller said of Dembélé’s conduct.

He eventually departed for Barcelona, with the Catalan club paying Dortmund just over €100-million (plus add-ons) for the then 20-year-old prospect. However, he failed to deliver for Barca – despite initially being touted as the perfect replacement for Brazil’s Neymar Junior, who had moved to PSG.

His time in Catalunya was littered with persistent injury issues, lack of consistency and alleged attitude problems. In the end, Dembélé’s Barcelona tenure saw him play 186 matches, while scoring just 40 goals. In 2023 he departed Barcelona to join PSG for just half of the money that Barcelona had paid for him.

During his time in Paris, his value has once again risen and he will be desperate to help his team overcome a Liverpool side which has been almost unplayable this season. This is largely due to another prolific winger – Mohamed Salah.

Sensational Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Anfield on 26 February 2025. (Photo: Joe Prior / Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Although Dembélé’s numbers for PSG have been sensational and he has been as crucial for his team as Salah’s for Liverpool, the Egyptian attacker’s numbers are marginally better than those of his French counterpart.

Salah is not only having the best season of his career. He is having one of the best individual seasons in the sport’s history. Salah boasts an astonishing 30 goals and 22 assists across 39 matches in all competitions this season.

Nonetheless, without silverware to show for it, Salah’s sensational season won’t be as glittery.

Dembélé knows that the two last-16 legs he and his teammates face against the six-time European champions will be far from easy. However, the PSG star is confident that they can do the job against the high-flying Reds, who won the league phase segment of the competition.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City battles for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on 23 February 2025. (Photo: James Gill- Danehouse / Getty Images)

“We are preparing well for what is to come (Liverpool). Since the beginning of the season, (our manager Luis Enrique) has been telling us to play good football,” Dembélé told DAZN.

“Everyone is participating, whether it’s the midfielders, defenders or attackers. Everyone wants to be decisive,” the forward said, deflecting the spotlight from his individual achievements this season.

“We are in a very good dynamic, we will try to keep it as long as possible. We are having a blast. Everyone attacks, everyone defends. We are a very united team... It’s just fun for 90 minutes,” Dembélé said.

Liverpool skipper and defender Virgil van Dyk, who will be one of the players tasked with containing Dembélé and his fellow attackers, says the Reds have little room for error at this stage of the competition.

“It will be difficult. But these are the games you want to compete in and I am really looking forward to it,” Van Dyk said. “We are in the knockout stages and there is no time for errors or bad games. There are two games to get through and we want to be so good that we deserve to go through.

“But you have to fight for it, you have to do everything in your power to win the game. That is what we are going to try to do. But we are definitely aware of them.”

The match between the current league leaders of the English and French premier divisions kicks off at 10pm on Wednesday, 5 March. DM