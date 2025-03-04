South Africa head into their Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday, 5 March with a few injury concerns, but confident they can beat their polished opponents.

Opening batters Tony de Zorzi and captain Temba Bavuma missed out on South Africa’s previous Champions Trophy match against England, which the Proteas won by seven wickets, while stand-in skipper Aiden Markram left the field and did not bat because of a hamstring niggle.

Aiden Markram. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

All three are in a battle against time to prove their fitness before the crucial clash against New Zealand. As a result, Western Province all-rounder George Linde was added to the squad as a travelling reserve.

New Zealand have been in fantastic form in Pakistan, winning the last five matches they’ve played in the country, which included a tri-series competition against the hosts and South Africa.

They then beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in their opening Champions Trophy group games before being beaten by India in Dubai in their final match before the semifinal showdown.

They will not be taking South Africa — who, under the guidance of Rob Walter, have transformed into a formidable tournament team — lightly.

“We know how strong South Africa are,” said New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

“They’ve got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. As you look at it, I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic game.”

Building from a base

This is the third white-ball tournament in succession in which South Africa have reached (at least) the semifinal stage, all in the space of 18 months — which includes the 2023 Cricket World Cup and last year’s T20 World Cup, where they reached the final.

This followed eight years of group stage exits between 2016 and 2023.

“The nerves are a little bit less because we have some experience in the semifinal department now,” said Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen.

“We’re playing good cricket and since I’ve been around from 2018 or just before Covid, we’ve played some incredible cricket.

“Even the team before I was involved played incredible cricket at ICC events, we just had some bad luck here and there and some games didn’t go our way.

“We’ve been playing good cricket now and this is just the reward that we’re feeling now. The boys are holding their composure in the bigger moments of the game, so hopefully we can get into another final.

“We have the experience now so the big boys need to step up on Wednesday.”

Splendid form

Klaasen has been in splendid form and rightfully counts himself as one of the “big boys”.

He notched up half-centuries in his last five ODI knocks, with scores of 86, 97, 81, 87 and 64. The first was in December against Pakistan and the most recent was against England in South Africa’s last group game.

His last four half-centuries all came at faster than a run a ball, with his strike rate ranging between 114.28 and 188.37, which is rapid in the format.

Klaasen still wants to improve on his performances and be considered the best white-ball batter in the world.

“I’ve done well to help the team get into good positions, but I haven’t done well enough to close out the game and get the red ink behind my name.

“Against England, I tried to finish the game off and I got out, but at least I’m playing the situations that need to be played very well. Now, it’s just about taking the team across the line,” he said. DM

Play commences at 11am. The winner will play India in the final in Dubai on Sunday, 9 March.