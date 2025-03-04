Now is the time to strengthen taxes on products harmful to health!

South Africa is reeling from the cuts in USAID funding – with thousands of health worker and researcher posts lost and terminated as of 27th February 2025. The estimated cost in lives is around 50,000 deaths over the next 10 years! Vital work in a country with the highest prevalence of HIV in the world has been severely compromised.

We are also in the midst of an obesity and noncommunicable disease epidemic. In 2016, 31% of adult males, 67% of adult females and 13% of children under five years old were either overweight or obese. In the absence of any intervention, it is estimated that 50% of South Africans will be obese by 2030.

In addition, the country is facing a financial crisis – desperate to raise funds, Treasury mooted raising VAT by 2%, a regressive tax that will hurt poorer people the most.

By using the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), introduced in 2018 to promote health, to its optimum level and expanding the HPL to fruit juices, the government would not only decrease obesity but also bring in at least R8.6-billion in tax revenues per annum, while saving lives and averting 156,640 incident cases of type 2 diabetes mellitus over 20 years. In addition raising the HPL to the 20% effective tax rate threshold (as recommended by the WHO) would reduce incident cases of obesity by more than 1.4 million while reducing obesity-related health costs by more than R20-billion over 20 years.

Additionally, unlike the proposed VAT increase, an HPL increase would benefit the poorest the most.

We as health workers are concerned that the health of our communities is not being considered in the current Budget and suggest that there is a win-win in increasing the HPL. Contrary to the industry claims, empirical evidence has shown no association between the HPL and employment;

We hereby call on the government to not bow to industry pressure but to support the health of the population by increasing the HPL to 20%, and including fruit juices as promised.

Signed by:

Organisations:

SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science PRICELESS SA; Rural Health Advocacy Project; TB Accountability Consortium; Health Taxes Alliance; Working for an Alcohol Safer South Africa (Wassa); The Cancer Alliance; SACC; TB Proof; The Progressive Health Forum; SAAPA South Africa; The Desmond Tutu Health Foundation; and SECTION27.

Individual health workers: