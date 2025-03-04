Daily Maverick
Lottery secretary resigns after pocketing about R6-million while on suspension

Nompumelelo Nene, who was suspended two years ago, faced 145 disciplinary charges.
GroundUp-Lottery-Nene Nompumelelo Nene earned nearly R6-million while on suspension. (Photo from NLC advertorial published in the Mail & Guardian)
Raymond Joseph
By Raymond Joseph
4 Mar 2025
Suspended National Lotteries Commission (NLC) company secretary Nompumelelo Nene, who earned close to R6-million since her suspension on 18 November 2022 on full pay, has resigned. Her last day as an NLC employee was 28 February.

Nene faced 145 disciplinary charges for alleged failures to uphold the interests of the NLC, ensure proper financial management and internal controls, and ensure transparent use of resources. She was also charged with the alleged misuse of NLC property and assets.

In response she launched a Stalingrad-like legal defence to halt the internal disciplinary inquiry. Now, she has resigned.

In her letter of resignation, Nene argued that her suspension constituted unfair, constructive dismissal and was a fundamental breach of her employment contract.

The NLC has denied the allegations of constructive dismissal and said that her resignation was an attempt to avoid the disciplinary hearing and a possible guilty finding.

Cover-up

One of the charges she faced was for allegedly ordering the NLC’s chief information officer to delete grant beneficiary records from the NLC’s IT system.

Investigations by the then-newly appointed NLC executive revealed that key documents relating to proactive funding, which was at the heart of the looting of the lottery, were missing and presumed to have been destroyed to cover up corruption involving dodgy multimillion-rand lottery-funded projects.

Besides the deletion of data, her charges included

  • The improper appointment of Mabotle Mokwebo as “senior specialist: corporate governance and ethics relations issues” (GroundUp has reported how companies and family members and other people linked to Mokwebo were appointed as service providers to the NLC);
  • Financial misconduct relating to recommendations for the appointments of service providers, including the MSG Group, which the NLC used to pay more than R1.7-million for a Women’s Day “flash mob activation” that never happened;
  • Conflict of interest by failing to disclose a relationship with Rebotile Malomane, the wife of former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba, who benefited from millions in lottery funding;
  • Noncompliance and irregular expenditure involving misconduct related to supply chain management and procurement requirements, which allegedly resulted in irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure;
  • Involvement in the appointment and payment of Elsiscope, the sole director of which is a close relative of Mokwebo’s husband;
  • Irregular expenditure related to the appointment of Neo Solutions, which was paid more than R26-million in fees by the NLC;
  • Gross misconduct in the appointment of Pro Ethics for specific ethics-related projects and irregular payments to third-party service providers; and
  • Irregular payments for advertising purchases. (Sunday World was paid about R24.7-million between 2020 and 2022, the biggest recipient of NLC advertising expenditure.)

Nene also submitted an affidavit supporting the NLC’s request, under its previous board, for the State Security Agency to investigate the leaking of information and documents, which were used to expose rampant corruption involving lottery funding.

In her affidavit, she said: “In or about 21 December 2019, the classification of all pro-actively funding projects was heightened to ‘secret’ and projects were removed from the grant funding system and maintained manually under the custody of [Tsietsi Maselwa] the NLC’s [then] Deputy Information Office, Executive Manager Legal in order to safeguard [the] information.”

Lawfare

In 2024, Nene launched several expensive but ultimately unsuccessful applications to halt her disciplinary inquiry.

She also launched an application against the Auditor-General in the Pretoria High Court to set aside its findings in 2019/20 and 2020/21 that implicated her in misconduct relating to unauthorised expenditure on media services, accountants and auditors. It is unclear if she will proceed with that application now that she has resigned.

In March last year, she failed in an urgent legal bid to halt the disciplinary proceedings against her. The judge ruled that her urgent application was without merit and struck it from the court roll. The High Court ordered Nene’s attorneys to make submissions as to why they should not pay the costs personally and on a punitive scale.

The following month the same judge ordered that Nene should bear the consequences, rather than her counsel, and pay punitive costs for “wasting the court’s time”.

She was back in court in November 2024, when she failed in an attempt to force the Auditor-General, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the NLC to hand over documents she claimed she needed for her application to set aside findings of irregular expenditure under her watch at the NLC.

But the judge dismissed her application, which he described as a “fishing expedition”.

Nene failed to respond to questions sent to her via WhatsApp. DM

First published by GroundUp.

keith.ciorovich Mar 4, 2025, 01:50 PM

R6 million .From the charge sheet she should have been fired on the spot and laid criminal charges laid . How many other government and Soe employees are also draining the fiscus due to lack of proper administration by highly paid comrades.

Slightly Irritated Mar 4, 2025, 02:04 PM

That’s where our money is going. If this government cracked down on abuse like this we wouldn’t need VAT increases.

Johan Nel Mar 4, 2025, 02:56 PM

It is widely accepted that people who have nothing to hide are not afraid of the truth. Over 2 years of Stalingrad-like defence is not the conduct of an innocent person. Ms Nene should have been given two or three months to defend the allegations, failing which the hearing(s) should have gone ahead.

Fernando Moreira Mar 4, 2025, 04:12 PM

F;;; this ! It never ends

Graeme Mar 4, 2025, 04:24 PM

100%

Mar 4, 2025, 04:33 PM

Isn’t that typical of 30 years of ANC cadre deployment, nepotism &amp; jobs for pals! Totally incompetent &amp; useless at the jobs they have been tasked with, but world class experts at theft &amp; corruption!!

Get off my lawn Mar 4, 2025, 04:54 PM

Much is said about the American Dream. This is the South African Dream - indefinitely suspended from a government job with full pay. :D

C vS Mar 4, 2025, 06:56 PM

For the life of me, I don't understand why law enforcement don't investigate, charge, prosecute people involved in wrong-doing at work. The worst consequence seems to be a disciplinary, being fired (big salary &amp; chance for more stealing/corruption lost). I just cannot get my head around it.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 5, 2025, 07:31 AM

Useless steals.

Mar 5, 2025, 08:52 AM

An easy solution to criminals using Stalingrad legal tactics to receive pull pay under suspension. Pay their income while under suspension into an escrow or state trust account. If they win they get the money. If found guilty the get zilch, nothing. Money saved, not wasted.

Caroline Rich Mar 5, 2025, 01:54 PM

Please explain to me how it is remotely possible that this dodgy woman was not fired without pay? All these crooks get suspended and continue earning money ON TOP OF what they stole. It is an absolute joke! No wonder there is so much chaos - there are no consequences!

Rencia Cloete Mar 5, 2025, 04:34 PM

But, is it really possible that just be resigning she walks away and keeps her ill-gotten gains? That's just sick if its true!

Clive Soldin Mar 6, 2025, 09:27 AM

A position of “secretary” and earning this kind of money. Crazy!

Romy Romy Mar 7, 2025, 03:57 PM

Secretary I read right ? 2 years, 6 millions salary ? There is a problem here, this is really lotto money, neh