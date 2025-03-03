On Wednesday, 5 March 2025 at 4 pm, Wits University will host a public lecture titled the Paris Agreement at a Crossroads: Pathways to a Sustainable Future.

World-renowned climate advocate and head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, Sir David King, will discuss the state of the Paris Agreement from his insider experience of international climate negotiations. He will outline potential pathways for nations to effectively meet climate targets and foster a resilient, low-carbon future for all.

Venue: Senate Room, 2nd Floor, Solomon Mahlangu House, East Campus, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

To join the lecture, RSVP to Tiisang Monatisa at tiisang.monatisa@wits.ac.za

Also on Wednesday, at 6pm WaterCAN will host a webinar titled the Joburg Water Crises: Ringfencing Our Way to Service Delivery.

“WaterCAN’s Joburg Water Petition — signed by over 3,500 concerned citizens — was officially handed over to the Johannesburg City Council in January 2025. But what happens next? Will the City take action, or will Joburg’s water infrastructure continue to crumble?” the organisation asked.

Speakers Dr Ferrial Adam, Julia Fish and Dr Anthony Kaziboni will unpack the state of water infrastructure in South Africa, municipal accountability, and what citizens can do to ensure clean, safe, and accessible water for all.

Register for the conversation here.

On Thursday 6 March, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse will launch ParliMeter, a tracking tool for Parliament.

“ParliMeter is your window into South Africa's Parliament, making it easier than ever to track MPs, committees, and key decisions that shape our country,” said Outa.

ParliMeter will simplify complex parliamentary processes with clear insights and accessible reports, allow people to stay informed about how their representatives perform in Parliament, and become an active citizen, joining the movement for transparent governance.

Join the Launch of ParliMeter here.

Also on Thursday, at 6.30pm the Friedrich Naumann Foundation Africa will host a dialogue titled “The ANC and SA’s changing political terrain”.

Sizwe Mpofu Welsh will moderate and will be joined by Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the African National Congress.

They’ll discuss the ANC’s shifting power, the Government of National Unity and its coalition with the Democratic Alliance of the 2026 local elections.

Get your complimentary ticket here.

8 March is International Women’s Day

The theme is: “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

“This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, as well as a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation — youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls — as catalysts for lasting change,” said the United Nations. DM