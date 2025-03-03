Daily Maverick
Oscars 2025: Anora wins big as independent cinema takes center stage

On 2 March 2025, the 97th Academy Awards unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Anora took home Best Picture, cementing its place in cinematic history. This photo essay captures some of the evening’s defining images, from statement-making fashion to unguarded moments inside the ceremony
97th Annual Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet Lupita Nyong'o attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
3 Mar 2025
Mikey Madison arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Raye attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Julianne Hough attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Demi Moore arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Zoe Saldana arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Cynthia Erivo arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Actor Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Anok Yai arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Alex Martin (L) and Whoopi Goldberg (R) arrive on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)
Avumile Qongqo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Annabelle Wallis attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
American actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Kurt Russell arrive on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Meg Ryan arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Margaret Qualley arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
French-American actor Lily-Rose Depp arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Israeli actor Gal Gadot arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Monica Barbaro arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
American actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives on the red carpet during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Penelope Cruz arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Adriana Paz arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Ava DuVernay arrives on the red carpet at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Wallace &amp; Gromit figurines are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
"Beautiful Men" figurine is seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rachel Zegler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Rita Wilson attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Queen Latifah and Ava DuVernay attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson and Selena Gomez is seen backstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images)
Ariana Grande attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Morgan Freeman speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ben Stiller onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Sean Baker poses backstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images)
Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Dancers seen backstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images)
Host Conan O'Brien performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Penelope Cruz (C) in the audience during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Queen Latifah sings during a tribute to Quincy Jones at the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Whoopi Goldberg (L) and Oprah Winfrey on stage during a tribute to Quincy Jones during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Actor Adam Sandler performs a bit while in the audience during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Sean Baker (3-R) and Samantha Quan (4-R) celebrate after Baker won the Oscar for Best Director for ‘Anora’ during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Sean Baker (3-R) and Samantha Quan (4-R) celebrate after Baker won the Oscar for Best Director for ‘Anora’ during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sarah Paulson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Zoey Deutch attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
 (L-R) Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Eiza González attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Olivia Wilde attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Megalyn Echikunwoke attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair Radhika Jones attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
US actor Patricia Clarkson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
US comedian Cole Escola attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
US singer Renee Rapp attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Paige DeSorbo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Selma Blair and her service dog Scout attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Joan Smalls attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
J. Alphonse Nicholson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
American actress Laverne Cox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Jenna Ortega attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Julia Fox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Helena Christensen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Ruth Negga attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Halle Berry attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Rita Ora attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
American model Chrissy Teigen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
American actress Tracey Ross attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY
Australian model Miranda Kerr attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JILL CONNELLY DM

superjase Mar 3, 2025, 12:26 PM

it's 2025 and we're still glorifying select humans in stupidly expensive and exclusive outfits? come on.