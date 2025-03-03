Professional golf tournaments are plentiful and winners from all nations are commonplace. But few victories in a smorgasbord of triumphs over the past years will have as much resonance as that of Dylan Naidoo’s at the Investec SA Open this past weekend.

The SA Open is the second-oldest national championship in golf, behind only The Open itself. So, on that score, it is a prestigious event to win, even if far-flung South Africa orbits golf’s brightest star, the PGA Tour, at a distance.

Some of the biggest names in South African golf have won the SA Open: the names of Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Louis Oosthuizen are engraved on the trophy.

One name that is not on the trophy and never will be is that of Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum. The Indian South African was potentially one of our greatest golfers.

His is a sad story that was common for several generations of black South Africans, whose dreams and potential could never be fulfilled.

He won two Dutch Opens and several other tournaments, yet despite those successes the question remains: what could he have achieved had his skin been paler?

Sewgolum’s story echoed through half a century last week when Naidoo became the first black South African to win the SA Open. He did it at the Durban Country Club, the scene of Sewgolum’s greatest triumph against the odds.

SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 1, 1965: South African golfer Sewsunker " Papwa" Sewgolum (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times)

In 1963 Sewgolum won the Natal Open. In 1965 he did it again. So what, you might say. But his was the only non-white face in the field, he was not allowed in the “whites only” clubhouse, was forced to change in the car and eat with the caddies.

Both years the fields were stacked with the best players of the time, including Gary Player at the zenith of his powers. Sewgolum defeated the great Player in the 1965 Natal Open and was then humiliated.

Both times he won the title, he received his trophy outside because he was barred from entering the clubhouse. In 1965, he was “presented” with the trophy in the rain.

After the 1965 victory, the apartheid government revoked his passport and he was barred from most tournaments.

He was also forcibly removed from his home under the Group Areas Act.

Sewgolum took to drinking heavily and died at the age of 48, broken and unfulfilled, yet also a towering beacon of hope and success despite the mountainous odds stacked against him.

Atonement

What are unthinkable scenes nowadays — the injustice and humiliation Sewgolum received in what should have been the greatest moments of his life — is a stain that South African sport has to carry.

It cannot be erased, and because he started out as a player at the nearby Beachwood Golf Club and because he won the Natal Opens in Durban, the Durban Country Club is part of that unhappy legacy.

Yet, in a small way, there was some atonement, as a fellow South African of Indian descent claimed the SA Open on those famous (and infamous) links at the weekend.

The 27-year-old Naidoo is a golfer on the rise and his play-off win over Britain’s Laurie Canter in the rain-shortened event was a boost for his career.

“For what this means in terms of Papwa Sewgolum and him having won the Natal Open here, it’s incredible. I feel like he was with me here today,” said Naidoo after his triumph.

It was an accurate approach on the par-four 18th in the play-off that ultimately allowed Naidoo a famous win.

His approach ended a metre from the hole and he rolled in the birdie putt to ensure his name joined some of the greats of the game on the trophy.

Dylan Naidoo putts to clinch victory in the SA Open. (Photo: Stuart Franklin / Getty Images)

There was also the small matter of almost R4.4-million in prize money.

“I really don't know what to say. After a lot of really difficult times, a lot of times where I thought I’d do this earlier in my career...

“This is a special moment for me, it’s a special moment for everybody here in Durban — it’s overwhelming... I was runner-up in the SA Amateur, never got to win. To have the SA Open trophy is unbelievable.”

Players were forced to wait on Sunday as rain poured down, with organisers eventually settling on a play-off for the two 54-hole leaders.

The victory secured Naidoo a DP World Tour card and he also claimed one of the three spots on offer for The Open at Royal Portrush this July.

His father had flown in to watch a final round that didn’t happen, then left for the airport to fly back home for work on Monday, then raced back from the airport to watch the playoff and see his son step into golf history.

“Me and my dad have been through it all, and I couldn’t think of someone more special to share this with. It’s just been the best day ever.

“I mean, I’m on the DP World Tour. That’s outrageous. I’m going to be playing around the world against some of the best players in the world. And I’m playing in The Open. It’s a dream.”

It’s a dream that Sewgolum was denied, but in some way it was fulfilled by Naidoo at the Durban Country Club on Sunday. DM