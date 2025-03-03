When Heinrich Klaasen was asked about South Africa’s travel schedule for the semifinal – which included flying from Pakistan to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, spending 18 hours there and then flying back to Pakistan – he accidentally called Dubai India before quickly correcting himself.

It was an honest slip-up, but India have played all their Champions Trophy matches at the Dubai International Stadium while every other side either plays in Pakistan or travels to Dubai to take on India.

It does make the Middle Eastern country as close to a home ground as possible for India.

South Africa played their final Champions Trophy group stage match on Saturday, comfortably defeating England by seven wickets, to head into the knockout stage top of Group B and undefeated. Yet, they didn’t know where or when their semifinal match would take place as the venues and times were not predetermined by who finished in what place on the standings.

Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 2 March in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav / MB Media / Getty Images)

Instead, it was determined by where India finished in their group — and that depended on the result of the final group stage match in Group A between New Zealand and India.

As a result, South Africa and Australia – who progressed as the second qualifier from Group B – both travelled to Dubai in case they had to face India.

Political turmoil

The Champions Trophy is the first International Cricket Council (ICC) event held in Pakistan for 28 years, largely due to safety concerns stemming from a 2009 attack on a Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

The politically unstable relationship between geographical neighbours India and Pakistan has also played a role in the bar on Pakistan hosting matches between the two sides.

A few months before the Champions Trophy tournament, the Indian government barred the country’s cricket team from playing in Pakistan.

An important factor is that global cricket is as good as unsustainable without the Indian market. The sale of broadcast rights worth millions of dollars would not be possible without India’s keen interest in the sport.

For example, when India travels to South Africa, Cricket South Africa pockets about R150-million a match through the sale of broadcast rights. Even month-long tours from other countries don’t match up to that figure.

Not having India participate in the Champions Trophy wasn’t a consideration for the ICC. It arranged for all India’s matches to take place in Dubai, including the semifinal and final, if they make it to the tournament climax.

The financial power India has over ICC means it’s a case of the tail wagging the dog.

Batter Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in action during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 23 February. (Photo: Ryan Lim / Getty Images)

After waiting 28 years for an ICC tournament to be hosted in their country, Pakistan played only one match in front of their home crowd – the opening match of the tournament which they lost to New Zealand. In their second match, they travelled to Dubai to take on India before their third and final group stage match against Bangladesh was rained out.

Advantage

India have been given a massive boost by never having to travel away for matches while South Africa have been forced to catch three flights in the space of three days before their semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely an advantage,” said Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen. India claimed three wins from three in the group stage.

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage.

“I don’t think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that. The onus would be on them to use that advantage.

“In a sense, it puts more pressure on them because whoever is going to play them in the semi or potentially the final is going to go there and the conditions are going to be foreign, but they [India] are going to be used to it. The pressure would be on them to get it right because they have all that knowledge.”

“Home side” India and perennial tournament winners Australia clash on Tuesday, with both teams in search of their third Champions Trophy winners’ medal. DM