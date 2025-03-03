Cape Town Pride Parade, and more from around the world

A participant holds up a placard in Green Point Main road during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Participants dressed up and with placards walks down Green Point Main road during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Participants standing on the back of a bakkie during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Pride supporters dressed up and with placards walks down Green Point Main road during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A participant during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) EFF member during a march to Joburg Water in response to the ongoing water shortages that are affecting communities on March 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is demanding an immediate end to water shedding and call for sustainable and reliable water supply. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) EFF members during a march to Joburg Water in response to the ongoing water shortages that are affecting communities on March 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is demanding an immediate end to water shedding and call for sustainable and reliable water supply. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Juluis Malema (EFF President) arriving at the birthday celebration at Tembisa Child Welfare Society on March 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This birthday event aligns with Malema's belief of helping the underprivileged, like visiting communities during crises or supporting education initiatives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) King Charles III (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Sandringham Estate on March 2, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Demonstrators rally downtown to show their support for Ukraine on March 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Supporters of Ukraine joined in the rally and marched through downtown expressing outrage following Friday's reception of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participates in the Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, 03 March 2025. Duesseldorf is one of the carnival strongholds in Germany, with its Rose Monday parade humorously critiquing political and social issues. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF Members of the troupe Imperatriz Leopoldinense march during the first night of Rio Carnival parades at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 March 2025. This year's carnival festivities run from 28 February to 8 March. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO Costumed revellers attend the Rose Monday carnival parade through the old town in Wangen, Germany, 03 March 2025. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI Police investigators check a damaged car at the scene after a vehicle was driven to pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, 03 March 2025. According to statements from police, a vehicle drove into a crowd in the Mannheim city centre, killing one person and injuring several others. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK A visitor interacts with a robot at Honor stand during the opening day of Mobile World Congress MWC25 at Fira Barcelona convention center in L'Hospitalet del Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain, 03 March 2025. Some 100,000 people are expected to attend the congress, focused on AI, that runs from 03 to 06 March. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia A gallery assistant poses with paintings titled (L-R) 'Saint Ansanus,' 'Saint Peter,' 'The Virgin and Child,' 'Saint Andrew,' and 'Saint Luke' by Italian painter Simone Martini during the press preview of the 'Siena: The Rise of Painting 1300-1350' exhibition at the National Gallery in London, Britain, 03 March 2025. The exhibition unites paintings by some of the greatest 14th-century Italian artists for the first time after they were dispersed throughout the world for centuries. It will run from 8 March to 22 June 2025 at the National Gallery in London. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN A green iguana (Iguana iguana) reacts at the National Zoological Gardens in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 March 2025. The practice of keeping wild animals as pets was observed among Sri Lankan monarchs and later continued by European colonizers. The present-day National Zoological Gardens of Sri Lanka traces its origins to the late 1920s when it was established by John Hagenbeck, a German animal dealer and owner of plantations in Ceylon. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE A hippopotamus reacts at the National Zoological Gardens in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 March 2025. The practice of keeping wild animals as pets was observed among Sri Lankan monarchs and later continued by European colonizers. The present-day National Zoological Gardens of Sri Lanka traces its origins to the late 1920s when it was established by John Hagenbeck, a German animal dealer and owner of plantations in Ceylon. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE. DM