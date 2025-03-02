Daily Maverick
UK announces new $2 billion deal to fund air-defence missiles for Ukraine

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday announced a new 1.6 billion pound ($2 billion) deal that would allow Ukraine to purchase 5,000 air-defence missiles using export finance.
Britain's Prime Minister Starmer hosts European leaders in London epa11935466 Back from left: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Middle row, left: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU President Antonio Costa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Romanian President Ilie Bolojan. Front row, left: Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk pose for a family photo during a summit on Ukraine, at Lancaster House in London, Britain, 02 March 2025. The British prime minister is hosting a summit of European leaders in London to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JAVAD PARSA NORWAY OUT
Britain's Ministry of Defence said Thales TCFP.PA will manufacture the lightweight-multirole missiles for Ukraine.

Thales said the missiles have a range of more than 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) and they can be fired from a variety of platforms on land, sea, and air.

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthening Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes," Starmer told reporters at a summit in London.

Russia last week launched more than 200 drones in an overnight attack, in what Ukraine said was the largest such attack since the start of the war three years ago.

($1 = 0.7951 pounds)

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kate Holton, writing by William James; Editing by Conor Humphries)

