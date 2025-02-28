As Johannesburg residents suffer persistent water cuts due to ageing infrastructure, drilling a borehole might seem like the perfect way to secure an independent water supply, but it comes with risks.

Ayesha Laher, a registered environmental scientist with extensive experience in water management, said that the growing trend mirrored the response to load shedding: in reaction to a crisis, those who could afford to sought alternative solutions

“When load shedding started, people tolerated it for a while, but then they realised they couldn’t live like that and started investing in alternative systems — it’s the same with water,” she said.

“Those who can afford it are looking for an alternative supply because they simply cannot go 15 to 20 days without water.

“People can’t bathe their kids, schools can’t function, food businesses can’t operate. Without water, hygiene collapses,” Laher said.

An illegal borehole made the news in recent weeks after the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) took legal action against the owners of Hillside Village in Killarney after unauthorised borehole drilling caused significant underground damage, leading to soil and water seepage into a section of the Gautrain tunnel.

The incident forced a temporary suspension of train services between Park Station and Rosebank, with a bus replacement service implemented to assist commuters. Repairs have since been completed and normal operations resumed on 24 February 2025.

The City of Johannesburg has urged residents to obtain proper approvals before drilling boreholes, warning that violations could result in severe penalties, including arrest and equipment confiscation.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction — like when solar started here. Everybody is now in the borehole business, not understanding that there are guidelines to borehole drilling or that you have to do a desktop geological assessment before you come and drill,” said Laher.

The negative impacts of unregulated boreholes

Drilling without proper assessment and adherence to regulations isn’t just illegal. It could have serious knock-on impacts, Laher said.

Over-abstraction: Over-extraction can lead to the depletion of aquifers, creating underground air pockets that destabilise the ground. This increases the risk of sinkholes, infrastructure collapse, and damage to buildings.

Contamination: Drilling can lead to the intrusion of contaminated groundwater from nearby aquifers.

Dolomite risk: Drilling in dolomite areas carries the risk of sinkholes or ground collapse. The City of Tshwane, for example, doesn't allow drilling in dolomite areas like Centurion.

Hitting underground hazards: Johannesburg is built on old gold mines, with a network of tunnels beneath the surface. There's a risk of drilling into these old, flooded tunnels and encountering acid mine drainage.

Switching between borehole and municipal water also poses contamination risks through backflow. Johannesburg Water mandates a backflow preventer to separate the potable water supply from the borehole system. Properties with non-registering water meters are monitored for compliance, including verifying permissions and backflow preventer installation.

Navigating the regulatory maze — how to drill legally

The City of Johannesburg requires a written consent application before drilling a borehole, as stipulated in Section 14(1) of the City’s Land Use Scheme (2018).

Here’s a simplified breakdown:

Submit your application: Send the written consent application to LandUseApplications@joburg.org.za Required documents: Include the application form, title deed, zoning details, a motivation memorandum, and drawings indicating the borehole’s location. Application fee: The application fee is R1,185. Departmental review: City engineering departments (Johannesburg Water, the Johannesburg Roads Agency, City Power) and the Environmental Infrastructure Service Department (EISD) assess the application to ensure no detrimental impact on existing infrastructure. A geologist also checks for dolomite risks. Approval or refusal: The Land Use Management (LUM) Department then makes a decision, which can be appealed.

The City aims to process applications within 28 days, but delays are common. Drilling without written consent is a violation and can result in fines and prosecution. Illegal boreholes should be reported to the law enforcement unit within the Planning Department.

Once the borehole is registered, the applicant will receive a consent letter confirming its approval and authorisation. Additionally, the borehole must be registered with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The cost of drilling a borehole for a home can range from R50,000 to R120,000. Laher said that the cost was influenced by factors such as the depth and the geology of the area. Different types of rock could affect the drilling process, with harder rock requiring more effort to drill through.

Things to consider before you drill

Suitability of your property: consult a geohydrologist for a desktop study to analyse groundwater availability. SANS 10299 Compliance: ensure your drilling contractor adheres to SANS 10299, the South African National Standard for groundwater resource management. Recharge test is critical: insist on a recharge test to determine how much water can be extracted without depleting the aquifer. The borehole company should provide an assessment report specifying the permitted extraction amount. Water quality: test the water when the borehole is first drilled, and annually. Groundwater can be influenced by sewage, spills, oil contamination, and fertilisers. High nitrite levels, exceeding the SANS 241 limits, can lead to Blue Baby Syndrome.

How much can you extract?

Under the National Water Act, water is a national resource managed by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS):

Private Domestic Use: Limited to 150,000 litres per year (12,500 litres per month or 416 litres per day).

Limited to 150,000 litres per year (12,500 litres per month or 416 litres per day). Commercial Use: Requires a Water Use Licence from the Department of Water and Sanitation if exceeding domestic limits.

Requires a Water Use Licence from the Department of Water and Sanitation if exceeding domestic limits. Catchment Restrictions: The maximum extractable amount depends on the Quaternary Catchment for Johannesburg. Exceeding limits without a licence is illegal.

Who’s keeping watch?

The City of Johannesburg requires written consent before drilling a borehole, as per Clause 14(1) of the 2018 Land Use Scheme. Unauthorised drilling is a violation, and offenders receive contravention notices. If they fail to comply, the City issues a Section 56 fine and may pursue criminal prosecution, referring cases to the municipal or high court.

Despite these regulations, there is no publicly accessible database of registered boreholes. While the data can be requested under the Protection of Personal Information Act, extracting and processing it requires time.

Even when boreholes are registered, authorities do not track how much water is being extracted. This lack of oversight raises concerns about over-extraction, particularly in densely populated areas where multiple boreholes tap into the same aquifer.

“Do you know what is in your by-laws, for example?” asked Laher.

“We don’t know, so there’s no regulation to check what boreholes exist. The number of illegal boreholes is increasing, especially in light of the water shortages.”

Even when boreholes are registered, authorities have no system to monitor the volume of water being abstracted or whether usage remains sustainable.

“Are they actually taking out what they’re allowed to use? Are they overusing it?” Laher questioned.

“Say there’s an aquifer covering three suburbs of Johannesburg — if it was originally sustaining 10 boreholes but now supports 30, over-extraction becomes a serious risk. And there’s no regulation to prevent that.”

Unlike surface water, which is tightly controlled under South Africa’s National Water Act, groundwater abstraction remains largely unregulated. While large-scale users are required to obtain a water use licence if they exceed domestic abstraction limits, enforcement is weak, and authorities do not routinely monitor borehole withdrawals.

When asked about Johannesburg Water’s role in monitoring borehole usage, the City said: “Properties where water meters are no longer registering consumption, possibly due to a switch to borehole use, are monitored to ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

“This includes verifying whether the necessary permissions were obtained and confirming the installation of a backflow preventer where required. Additionally, it is strongly recommended that borehole water systems remain completely separate from the municipal supply unless a safe and approved interconnection method is implemented.”

The City’s long-term strategy

Johannesburg has a comprehensive long-term strategy to address the increasing reliance on boreholes, with a strong focus on water security and sustainability.

In October 2023, the City’s Mayoral Committee approved the Water Security Strategy, themed “Leveraging Water for a Resilient, Liveable, and Sustainable Environment”. This strategy aims to transform Johannesburg into a water secure and water sensitive municipality by mitigating threats to the urban water cycle and identifying opportunities for sustainable water management.

The strategy includes seven strategic responses and 67 action plans, covering both short-term and long-term initiatives. Key focus areas include diversifying water supply sources, improving water quality by protecting ecosystem amenities, fostering a water-conscious society, and digitising water management. These measures are designed to reduce reliance on traditional water sources and promote sustainable water use practices.

What should we do?

Laher suggests:

Stronger by-laws and enforcement: A key solution is to implement stronger municipal bylaws for borehole registration, monitoring, and regular inspections.

A key solution is to implement stronger municipal bylaws for borehole registration, monitoring, and regular inspections. Centralised registration: A dedicated division within the municipality is needed to manage borehole registration, monitoring, and enforcement.

A dedicated division within the municipality is needed to manage borehole registration, monitoring, and enforcement. Standardised by-laws: National government intervention to standardise by-laws across municipalities, similar to what was done with spaza shops, could help.

National government intervention to standardise by-laws across municipalities, similar to what was done with spaza shops, could help. Water Service Intermediary Agreements: Like Cape Town, Johannesburg could implement water service intermediary agreements with any entity abstracting more than the domestic limit under the National Water Act, requiring monthly reports on water abstraction and quality. DM

To report a leak contact your ward councillor or report the leak to Joburg Water:

Online: jwfaultlogging.jwater.co.za

Call Centre: 011 688 1699 / 086 0562874

SMS: 45201

Email: customerserviceemails@jwater.co.za or fault@jwater.co.za

And tell Daily Maverick about it below: