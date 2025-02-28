Brad Binder has been a mainstay in the MotoGP top six at the end of every season, with his highest placing being the fourth, which he achieved in 2023. As the South African professional motorcycle rider enters his sixth season in the premier class, he will have his eyes on at least a top-three overall finish.

Binder finished fifth overall on the world championship standings in 2024, behind four Ducatis. He fought a valiant fight during the season, keeping the riders of MotoGP’s current best manufacturer honest in what was his fifth season in the premier class.

Despite being consistent in placing in the top 10 during races, Binder only managed one podium last season — in the first race of the campaign in Qatar. The South African remained competitive in 2024, but he dropped a place and 76 points from his overall finish in 2023.

Record-breaking Binder

Though Binder’s success is built on the groundbreaking work of South African predecessors such as Paddy Driver, who rode in the premier class between 1958 and 1965, the Potchefstroom-born racer has raised the standard extremely high for those who will come after him.

When Binder made his MotoGP debut in 2020, Driver was the benchmark following eight premier class podiums during his career. Binder broke this record in late 2023 and has since taken his tally 20 podium placings in 128 starts.

The KTM rider also has a record four MotoGP wins, boasting the honour of being the only South African to win a race in the premier class on the Moto circuit.

“It is crazy to think that this is my sixth season in MotoGP already. To be honest, 2024 was the year where I probably learnt the most. Coming into 2025 I feel that it has made me a much better rider,” Binder said.

“My goal for the season is to take what I learnt and make that step forward to fight with the guys at the front. We are not far. We finished second in the constructors’ championship, so we have one (team) left in front of us. When I see how hard people are working at the factory and how much energy there is behind the scenes, it is clear we are going to get there,” Binder added.

Blank canvas

For the 2025 season, Ducati have promoted six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez from their “B-team”, Gresini Racing, into the Ducati Lenovo team. The veteran of the sport will team up with Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia — who won the championship in 2022 and then again the following year. Last year Bagnaia was runner-up to Jorge Martín.

“I have a very strong teammate,” Márquez said. “The target for Ducati is to try to paint the championship red at the end of the year.”

For Binder to challenge the duo, he will have to consistently finish on the podium, along with at least doubling his general race-winning tally. On the other hand, he will also have to contend with his new teammate Pedro Acosta.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is seen as the future of MotoGP and finished just one spot below Binder last season, while racing for GasGas Tech3. Just like Binder, he is also aiming for the title this season.

Marc Marquez of Spain and Ducati Lenovo Team. (Photo: Steve Wobser / Getty Images)

Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. (Photo: Mirco Lazzari gp / Getty Images)

Marc Marquez of Spain and Ducati Lenovo Team during the free practice of the MotoGP PT Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit on 28 February 2025 in Buriram, Thailand. (Photo: Steve Wobser / Getty Images)

“At the end, we saw with Martín. Maybe he didn’t win many races (last year), but he won the championship,” Acosta was quoted as saying by Crash.net

“Don’t get me wrong, you need to be on the podium every week and winning races. But in the end, the consistency is what gave him the championship,” Acosta said.

In the build-up to the season, KTM’s prospects to mount a serious challenge to Ducati in MotoGP were cast in doubt by the Austrian manufacturer’s financial struggles, which saw them enter into self-administration late last year.

However, Binder says all the speculation and noise surrounding his employers has not disrupted his preparations for the new season. In addition, the latest reports on the saga indicate that KTM’s recovery strategy has been greenlighted by its creditors.

“No, nothing,” said Binder when quizzed on the effects of KTM’s troubles on him. “I was very fortunate that motorsport is not really affected. Everything continued as normal.”

For him to become the first South African rider to win the drivers’ championship in MotoGP, Binder will have to put on an extraordinary showing this season. His normal standards will further solidify his outstanding legacy, but they won’t launch the 29-year-old further than that. DM