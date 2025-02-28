Daily Maverick
I have a picture for you! 22-28 February 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250228 Kogelbay on a cloudy day. Photographer: Milan Basson
28 Feb 2025
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

When the light is just right. Photographer: Rikke Dammann
Cape Town Regattas. Photographer: Claire Meagher
Burning Mountain. Photographer: NatGoldZA
Training for the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Photographer: David Muller
Tracks into the sunset. Photographer: Ndabenhle Sosibo
Betty's Bay Dawn. Photographer: Johan Steyn
All in a day's job - painting fishing boats at Hermanus Old Harbour. Photographer: Ilse Zietsman
Some icons ? never fade. Photographer: Musawenkosi Dhlamini
Some icons ? never fade. Photographer: Musawenkosi Dhlamini
Kogelbay on a cloudy day. Photographer: Milan Basson
Holiday fun. Photographer: Lee Weinberg

