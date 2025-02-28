Hundreds of thousands protest across Greece over deadly train crash

Fifty-seven people were killed when a passenger train filled with students collided with a freight train on February 28, 2023, near the Tempi gorge in central Greece.

Two years later, the safety gaps that caused the crash have not been filled, an inquiry found on Thursday. A separate judicial investigation remains unfinished and no one has been convicted in the accident.

Mass demonstrations were planned in dozens of cities across the country. All international and domestic flights were grounded as air traffic controllers joined seafarers, train drivers, doctors, lawyers and teachers in a 24-hour general strike to pay tribute to the victims of the crash.

Businesses were shut and theatres cancelled performances.

By early morning, tens of thousands had gathered in Syntagma Square in the centre of Athens, watched by police in riot gear. A sign read: "Government of murderers".

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right government, which won re-election after the crash in 2023, has faced repeated criticism by relatives of the victims for failing to initiate a parliamentary inquiry into political responsibility.

The government denies wrongdoing and says it is up to the judiciary to investigate the accident.

Friday's protests reflected mounting anger over the disaster in Greece, where mistrust of government is common following a 2009-2018 debt crisis in which millions lost out on wages and pensions, and public services suffered from underfunding.

"The government hasn't done anything to get justice," said Christos Main, 57, a musician at the Athens rally. "This wasn't an accident, it was murder," he said.

Another protester, who gave her name as Evi, said she was there to mourn the dead, "but also because the government has tried to cover things up".

The names of those killed were spray-painted in red on the ground in front of the parliament building.

In the suburbs of Athens, groups of all ages made their way downtown with placards reading "I have no oxygen," a slogan of the protests echoing a woman's last words in a call to emergency services. Many pupils went to class dressed in black, a symbol of mourning. Others held up black balloons.

MAJOR ISSUE FOR GREEKS

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mitsotakis said his government would work to modernize the railway network and make it safer.

"That night, we saw the ugliest face of the country in the national mirror," he wrote of the night of the crash. "Fatal human errors met with chronic state inadequacies."

Opposition parties have accused the government of covering up evidence and urged it to step down. Next week, parliament is expected to debate whether to set up a committee to investigate possible political responsibility in the disaster.

In a survey carried out this week by Pulse pollsters, 82% of Greeks asked said the train disaster was "one of the most" or "the most" important issue in the country and 66% said they were dissatisfied with the investigations into the accident.

In Athens, students chanted "Text me when you get there," - the final message many of the victims' relatives sent them.

"We're here because we're parents... tomorrow it might be our children," said Litsa, a 45-year old nurse.

