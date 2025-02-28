As spaza shop registrations close, Government highlights progress while owners struggle to submit documents

On the last day of registrations for spaza shops and other food-handling businesses on Friday, 28 February 2025, the government said it has made strides to formalise the sector.

In a statement, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), said “ample time was given to business owners” to register and the deadline would not be extended.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, who lead the interministerial task team on the issue, said they were pleased with the progress, which included an upgrade to the systems needed to monitor the spaza sector.

“We have learnt valuable lessons in a short space of time during this period especially regarding the need for strengthened enforcement of regulation of the Spaza Shops and other food handling outlets,” they said.

The registration process includes compliance with business registration, food safety laws, and municipal by-laws.

“Where business owners are found to be non-compliant, the law will be enforced and this includes fines, arrests and closures as applicable,” said the Natjoints statement.

On 15 November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops would have to register or re-register after the tragic deaths of more than 20 people, mostly children, suspected to have been from ingesting commonly available but lethal pesticides.

The deaths of the children caused a countrywide uproar, with some people calling for the expulsion of foreign shop operators and the closure of their stores

Long queues on the final day for spaza shop registrations at Revenue Customer Service Centre on 17 December 2024 in Soweto. The initiative follows a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who announced a 21-day deadline to accelerate the formalisation and compliance of spaza shops. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

‘Deadline feels too close’

Throughout the registration process, storeowners have complained about the required documents they have to submit, claiming they were too onerous.

“I am not done with the process of registration. Not yet. I am still waiting for the approval of my business plan. I have fulfilled all the other requirements,” said Innocent Chikane, who has been operating her shop in Chiawelo, Soweto, for more than a decade.

Chikane said she kicked off the process of registering her shop in December last year.

She said once the planning is approved, it will then be signed by the area’s ward councillor. She said once the councillor has signed, she will then wait to hear from the officials whether it has been approved or not.

Katlego Moloisi, who was standing in for his father at their Soweto store, said his father was not at the shop because he was still busy with a frustrating registration process.

“When we think we are done, more is required from us. It’s been an unending process. I am not even sure if, after going through so much trouble, we will be approved in the end. And considering the hurdles, the deadline really feels too close.’’

“The problem at the moment seems to be our business plan,” added Moloisi.

Another shop owner from Tladi in Soweto, Thandi Mathebula, said she was not done registering her business.

“My business plan has also not been approved and I was asked to work on it. As things stand now, I am awaiting feedback to say whether it has been approved.”

Mathebula said she became aware of the registration very late as she was dealing with a family crisis at her family home in Limpopo.

“I have been running this business for over five years, so I felt that I need to listen closely to see how I can improve it. But the registration is taking forever and I am worried that I might not get approved,” she said.

Imnar Makoro, an Ethiopian spaza shop operator in Soweto who says he has been in the country for eight years, said he registered his spaza shop in December 2024.

“I registered without any problems,” Makoro said.

When asked whether he was assisted during the process, Mokoro said his landlord was instrumental, but also said the officials who assisted them were efficient.

On Friday, Natjoints stressed that registration alone does not grant a business the right to trade. To secure a licence or permit, business owners must adhere to all health regulations and municipal by-laws governing business operations. DM