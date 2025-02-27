Daily Maverick
‘The axe has fallen’ — Trump's USAID issues notices to terminate funding for key health programmes across SA

USAID has axed funding for HIV/Aids organisations across South Africa — a decision that stands to have devastating consequences for medical research, disease prevention, support for key populations and community-based testing and tracing.
MC-NPO-Evaluation Protesters outside the US Agency for International Development (USAid) in Washington, DC. (Photo: Will Oliver / EPA-EFE)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
27 Feb 2025
Just 38 days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 90-day freeze on all foreign development assistance pending a review, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has issued notices to Pepfar-funded HIV organisations terminating their funding for good.

The notices went out overnight on Wednesday, 26 February, leading to consternation among health workers and activists in the HIV/Aids sector as key programmes face the imminent collapse of their services.

“What I’ve seen this morning … is great upset and devastation, because this affects people who have literally put their hearts and minds and imagination and lives into building novel, groundbreaking programmes, which have taken many years and have suddenly just been terminated,” said Mark Heywood, a health and human rights activist with a long history of work in the HIV/Aids sector.

“The axe has effectively fallen, and we have moved from ‘cease work’ suspension notices to actual termination.”

Mark Heywood. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

Pepfar (the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief), a global health programme started in 2003, provided South Africa with about $440-million in funding for the US financial year spanning October 2024 to September 2025. It constituted 17% of South Africa’s R44.4-billion campaign for HIV counselling and testing, according to Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Pepfar funds are distributed to South African implementing partners by USAID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of the Pepfar-supported programmes in SA receive funding through USAID.

Termination of key services

In a letter issued to implementing partners by USAID, it was noted that the terminations were “for convenience and the interests of the US Government”. Organisations were informed that their programmes were “not aligned with agency priorities” and “not in the national interest”.

“Immediately cease all activities, terminate all subawards and contracts, and avoid incurring any additional obligations chargeable to the award beyond those unavoidable costs associated with this Termination Notice. Immediately provide similar instructions to all subrecipients and contractors,” stated the letter.

It’s not just South African organisations whose funding is being axed.  Trump’s administration has stated that USAID made a final decision to cancel nearly 5,800 awards, while retaining more than 500, according to a Reuters report. The cut also affected health programmes that were supported by USAID funding from sources other than Pepfar.

Among those international organisations that received a termination notice from USAID was the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids.

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute — a renowned research institute that specialises in HIV/TB, sexual and reproductive health, vaccines and infectious diseases — confirmed that it had received termination notices.

“Based on these notices, we have no alternative but to close down the programme to mitigate risk to other funded activities. This is a difficult time for all Pepfar partners as we simultaneously manage the employee challenges and explore solutions to ensure continuity of care and support for patients and beneficiaries affected by this abrupt announcement,” said Sagie Pillay, chief operating officer at the Wits Health Consortium.

The Anova Health Institute, an organisation that assisted the SA public health system with TB and HIV care, lost all its funding. Dr Kate Rees, a public health specialist at Anova, said that on Friday the organisation would let go of more than 2,800 workers as a result, including counsellors, data capturers and healthcare workers.

“These people are not going to find other jobs very easily. They’re not ready and waiting for them,” said Rees during an online press conference hosted by Community Health and HIV Advocates Navigating Global Emergencies (Change) South Africa on Thursday.

While the exact number of South African organisations affected was not immediately clear, Lynne Wilkinson, a Gauteng-based public health specialist in the HIV/Aids sector, said she had yet to hear of any USAID-funded health programme that hadn’t received a termination notice.

‘Pushed off a cliff’

In SA, Pepfar funding has been focused on “hard-to-reach gaps”, such as supporting children and pregnant women, and key population and community-based services, according to Wilkinson.

Op-ed-Buyeye-Mmeti-family-values
A young boy is tested for HIV at the Right To Care Aids clinic in Johannesburg, which was funded by Pepfar. (Photo: Cornel van Heerden / Gallo Images / Foto24)

“This wasn’t a duplication of government services. It was complementary, providing that final push to achieve those 95-95-95 targets and reduce our infections and our HIV and TB mortality. This is the entire HIV and TB programme put at risk of unravelling across public sector facilities, communities and key population services,” she said.

Wilkinson noted that the impacts of the USAID terminations included:

  • The loss of most data capturers at public health facilities, which affected monitoring and evaluation efforts;
  • Minimal HIV screening for children in maternal and child services;
  • Limited support for advanced HIV disease services, which serve high-risk patients such as pregnant women;
  • The potential loss of pre-exposure prophylaxis services for adolescent girls, young women and pregnant women, who would be cut off from critical HIV prevention tools;
  • Limited TB screening and testing
  • Loss of mobilisation for HIV testing;
  • The closure of youth and family care clubs; and
  • The closure of drop-in centres, clinics and mobile outreach initiatives for key populations.

USAID funding has also played a large role in support services for gender-based violence survivors.

“We already know of 87 facilities that were providing post-violence care for 33,000 survivors last year whose services will disappear. These are survivors of rape and intimate partner violence with no post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection, no psychosocial support or legal assistance,” said Wilkinson.

Linda-Gail Bekker, the chief operating officer of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, identified several research projects that would be affected by the termination of USAID funding, including the Matrix Project, which was testing short-acting methods of pre-exposure prophylaxis that could be combined with contraception.

“Clinical trials were actually in the field and were stopped at the end of January, and they will not be resumed now,” she said.

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker. (Photo: Desmond Tutu Health Foundation)

Three clinical trials had been lined up for testing an affordable HIV vaccine in eight African countries, said Bekker. These had now been halted, “with the immunogen sitting in the fridge, not able to be used”.

Anova’s Rees noted that it had taken decades of investment to build up the systems that allowed Pepfar-funded partners to fill gaps in the strategy for combating HIV.

“These are now being destroyed in one month. Plans were in place to shift the partner programmes to become more and more sustainable for [the National Department of Health] to … take ownership of over the next five years. And now, instead of a careful handover, we’ve been pushed off a cliff,” she said.

Call to action

At the Change South Africa press conference on Thursday, health experts and activists called on the South African government to take urgent action to address the gaps left by the termination of USAID funding.

“We stand to lose all the investment over the last 25 years if we do not work hard to fill the gaps that this funding freeze is causing. Secondly, we will see lives lost. In excess of half a million unnecessary deaths will occur because of the loss of the funding and up to a half a million new infections, [according to] modelling studies,” said Bekker.

“It is not hyperbole to say that I predict a huge disaster, a walk-back on the investment, unless other resources can be found and found urgently.”

Wilkinson spoke of the emergency circular issued by the health department’s director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, on 11 February, detailing the measures that formed part of the “contingency plan” to respond to the temporary suspension of support from Pepfar and its implementing partners.

“Issuing the emergency circular was an important, necessary first step... Beyond this, government must urgently develop a short- and medium-term plan, including emergency funding allocations to sustain the service delivery [and] redeployment of trained healthcare workers and community staff to ensure the continuity of care,” she said.

“We can’t afford delays right now.”

Court challenges

Trump’s executive orders have seen him make sweeping changes to US policy, resulting in several lawsuits and pushback from democratic legislators. His administration’s efforts to slash foreign aid funding through USAID and state departments have not gone unchallenged.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Bonnie Cash / EPA-EFE )

On Tuesday, 25 February, Washington-based District Judge Amir Ali gave the administration two days to unfreeze foreign aid, after it reportedly failed to comply with a previous court order to disburse funds to aid groups around the world, according to The New York Times. This was after two health organisations brought a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order suspending almost all funding pending a review.

However, Reuters reported that US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts paused Ali’s order on Wednesday, 26 February, giving “no rationale” for his decision. Roberts’ order came after the Trump administration said in a court filing that it had made final decisions terminating most foreign aid contracts and grants, bringing an end to the review period.

The plaintiffs in the case were given until noon on Friday to respond.

While these court proceedings are ongoing, the outcome — whether in favour of the plaintiffs or not — will not reverse the damaging effects that the USAID termination notices have already had on South African and global implementing partners. DM

Comments

Feb 28, 2025, 01:43 AM

So many hard but obvious lessons: 1. Do not get yourself into the position where you have to depend on the kindness of others RWJ 2. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you 3. This was 1 way DONOR funding, not transactional like Gwede thinks 4. Stupid ANC 5. Very sorry for staff and patients

Rod MacLeod Feb 28, 2025, 06:50 AM

Agreed, and sad it is. Alarm bells, however, go off when you realise the criticism of the termination draws on resentment built on an absurd notion of entitlement. Gwede and the late nite Johnny Walker blues band think others have an obligation to fund these activities forever, but they don't.

Mike Lawrie Feb 28, 2025, 07:12 AM

One feels for those dedicated staff. But when the populous votes in a government that has clear anti-US leanings, they must accept the consequences. Make no mistake, Trump is no fool.

Kb1066 . Feb 28, 2025, 08:10 AM

There is an obligation on a donor to terminate a long term program in a phased manner. Pepfar has been running for over 20 years and has setup structures during that period. To end it as they have done will cause fatalities and I am sure that is not what anyone involved in HIV control wants to see

Rod MacLeod Feb 28, 2025, 09:09 AM

Nobody wants the hurt and associated tragedy of this termination. But what kind of government/people are we that we rely on long term donors for this service? I'm sorry, but donations do not create obligations - we are the ones with the obligation to care for our own.

Lawrence Sisitka Feb 28, 2025, 09:08 AM

Unfortunately Trump is a fool of the most dangerous kinm who would sacrifice anything and anyone for his own vanity. Get real!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 11:50 AM

You should get real...Trump is the furthest from a fool that you can get..and it's the extreme of foolishness to consider him one. His diplomacy is next level..he is the only person who can deal with Putin and whom Putin will deal with. This is a highly ignorant comment. Read and watch a bit, ok?

ga Feb 28, 2025, 12:54 PM

Hi Lawrence, We need to be self - reliant to look after our own people. Any funding received from any other source needs to be seen as a binus and not a right!!!!!!!

Tima Huntzrod Feb 28, 2025, 01:09 PM

Agree. Trump is a dictator who wants to keep everyone in line, whether it hurts their country or not. Zelensky bent the knee after Trump’s ultimatum. This is a good lesson - don't rely on the US and do not bend the knee. The BRICS partnership can step in and fill gaps.

tokeloshe.smith1 Feb 28, 2025, 06:31 AM

Not a bad thing that the budget was delayed. This must surely change the health allocation.

Anne Diedericks Feb 28, 2025, 06:39 AM

Their is a saying that starts with something like, ‘if you poke the orange bear one to many times..’ The South African government needs to put on its big boy pants and realise that they need to restore the relationship with the US. The US is not a charity. We need to start playing nice!

Nick Miller Feb 28, 2025, 07:20 AM

The problem being that Trump is a vile, vindictive bully and it is difficult to see how you restore relations and, indeed, if the moral cost of doing so is actually worth while. Better to learn to live without US support and be self sufficient, rather than dependent children.

Nick Miller Feb 28, 2025, 07:34 AM

We should prepare for AGOA to be terminated. Given that tariff free access to US markets is diametrically opposed to Trumps love of tariffs, I doubt any African state will continue to benefit post November. The only question is whether SA will get the chop before other AGOA beneficiaries.

Karl Sittlinger Feb 28, 2025, 08:12 AM

While I agree that Trump is vile, real jobs and livelihoods are on the line here. The ANC could tone down the anti west rhetoric a little, we could stop offering shelter to Russian war ship and Chinese pilots. Its no excuse that SA is acting in the most undiplomatic way possible.

Nick Miller Feb 28, 2025, 09:43 AM

I don’t disagree but fear it is a little too late. These are repercussions that should have been considered years ago!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 08:34 AM

Trump is neither vile nor a bully. Do some proper research and intelligent reading and you might find yourself ashamed of casually using these ignorant epithets. Read Willem Steenkamps article on SA and USA on Politics web...brilliant and comprehensive. Trump knows exactly what he is doing and why.

Hilary Morris Feb 28, 2025, 08:57 AM

Not only is Trump vile and a bully, those are about the kindest words to describe him. We could add narcissistic sociopath, convicted fraud, misogynistic predator - and pity about 300 character limit. That's just for openers. Biggest threat to the world.

Karl Sittlinger Feb 28, 2025, 09:09 AM

I am sorry but canceling a program which will potentially kill half a million people without a proper phase out time can only be described as vile.

William Kelly Feb 28, 2025, 09:33 AM

We were warned. Ages ago.

Richard Kennard Feb 28, 2025, 09:56 AM

Yes he knows what he is doing..Ukraine started the war &amp; Zelensky is a dictator with 4% popularity .

Irene Baumbach Mar 2, 2025, 04:30 AM

Maybe check your "facts"

Rod MacLeod Feb 28, 2025, 10:44 AM

"Trump knows exactly what he is doing and why." Yes, he has cognitive behaviour - I'm doing this because I want to. The compounded vileness, bullying and insanity of what he is doing is another matter altogether.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 08:38 AM

The true vile bullies are the ANC cadres, who have stolen tax money that would easily fund any HIV research or treatment needs in this country. Has the Health Dept stepped up? No, no communication or plans apparent or forthcoming. Plenty of R3k dresses, Laboutin heels and SUVs seen at SOPAs though

Ashley Stone Feb 28, 2025, 09:12 AM

Sad but true

Tima Huntzrod Feb 28, 2025, 01:09 PM

+1 Nick Miller!

Lawrence Sisitka Feb 28, 2025, 09:11 AM

No, we need to move as far from the US influence - and aid - as possible, and stand on our own 2 feet. This is what the rest of the world also needs to do; just isolate the US and let them stew in their own trumpian toxicity.

William Kelly Feb 28, 2025, 09:34 AM

Good luck with that. We've had 21 years to put in our own Pepfar but what have the ANC delivered? Umm....

Mia Monsieur Mar 1, 2025, 10:49 AM

Go look up what Ibrahim Traore is doing for Africa. If South Africa can stabilize a lot of it's economic issues we are looking at a golden opportunity to build African Inter-trade on a large scale. It's giving me hope.

Richard Bryant Mar 2, 2025, 09:02 AM

Agreed wholeheartedly! The US has proven over decades that their support at anything is unreliable. Both SA and Ukraine gave up their nuclear capabilities at the same time thanks to the USA. Look how that helped Ukraine! Trump and putin have the same goal. Kill democracy and promote oligarchy.

Hidden Name Feb 28, 2025, 06:57 AM

Why did you build a permanent reliance on what was always supposed to be a temporary measure? It's right there in the name. Place the blame for this equally between that bad decision and the ANC's suicidal foreign policy.

jo Feb 28, 2025, 09:13 AM

20 years a temporary measure. I think not.

Hidden Name Feb 28, 2025, 09:34 AM

President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Was only ever supposed to be 4 years, not 20. Relying on it, while simultaneously alienating the country that provided it way passed its planed term is (all together now!) bloody stupid. So congrats to Cyril and his cronies.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 28, 2025, 07:20 AM

No such thing as a free lunch! Time for SA to rely on itself - we did it under Apartheid when we were a pariah &amp; can do it again (the irony!!!) This is the time to scrap divisive &amp; racist BEE policies so that every member of society can make a contribution towards fighting the tough times ahead.

Dragon Slayer Feb 28, 2025, 07:23 AM

When you are dependent on US funding - it may never be a good idea to take political sides in a situation like Gaza - The enemy of my friend is my enemy. Can't help feeling that SA was paid or quid pro quo by Iran to initiate the ICC challenge. I doubt if China, Russia, or Iran anti-up any money

Anne Chappel Feb 28, 2025, 07:35 AM

Shocking and sad - Trump /Musk are cruel and careless. Thousands will die. this will hurt the US in time to come as their enemies grow stronger from the loss of the soft power. We don't think of the US as the good /better option any more.

Karl Sittlinger Feb 28, 2025, 08:17 AM

While I hate Trump, answer me this: You say "We don’t think of the US as the good /better option any more." Better than what? Russia? China? Iran? And while Trump is a despot himself, the buddies SA is warming up to now are worse.

Jan Smith Feb 28, 2025, 08:43 AM

As Karl has mentioned, name anyone that you believe would be a "better" option? The West's self-hatred has made it completely blind to the fact that although it is not perfect, there isn't anything better available. If there was, other parts of the world would also have refugee crises.

Richard Kennard Feb 28, 2025, 10:23 AM

In the end its about money &amp; who's dishing out the backhanders. Lets not forget that Trump has just signed an order pausing enforcement of foreign bribery ban

Yvette Taylor Feb 28, 2025, 08:11 AM

Sad news for so many people, BUT if our government ended corruption as fast as Trump ended USAID, we would have loads of money to support all these programs. With a communist leaning government, in bed with the Chinese, there are consequences. Perhaps one of the other BRICS countries can step in...

Roy Rover Feb 28, 2025, 08:15 AM

There are no guarantees with Trump: he attacks friends as much as enemies. Quit the ICJ case or cease BEE and there is no assurance of continued USAID or AGOA. The US would come back for more. Don't feed the crocodile.

Inertia Maharaj Mar 1, 2025, 10:46 PM

This. It's pointless trying to appease a bully.

Rob Meyer Feb 28, 2025, 09:28 AM

A 44 Billion rand campaign losses 17% of its funding and is talking about shutting down its critical services….??? Let’s not ask any questions, let’s just blame the big bad wolf.

Martin Neethling Feb 28, 2025, 10:09 AM

The myopia in these comment pages beggars belief. We’ve neglected our diplomatic ties with the US, and now as the taps close, react with more insults. As the real extent of the harm that will flow from this becomes clear, we pout and say we must fund it ourselves. But we can’t/won’t. Ok..

Paul T Mar 2, 2025, 08:56 AM

No, we are just pawns in a larger chess game. Did Canada and Panama also fail in diplomacy? No this is a right wing demagogue in a frenzy. Look at what happened in the Oval Office on Friday. Americans should be embarrassed at the transparent antics of their new leaders.

libby Feb 28, 2025, 10:13 AM

Thank you very much Afriforum and Solidariteit. You did your best and got what you asked for. Three jeers for the orange man and making racism great again.

MG L Feb 28, 2025, 12:55 PM

Perhaps you should sit in quiet contemplation before letting fly with this comment? Why should we reply on the USA when we have plenty of our own resources? Perhaps your energy could be directed at getting 60 of our cabinet ministers fired and the savings thereof directed to the Pepfar programme?

John Cook Feb 28, 2025, 10:20 AM

USAID is 18% of the Budget. What happens to the other 92%. Surely with some restructuring / reallocation at very worst 90% of the current staffing and work can continue. I think that Government Funds are been misappropriated and this whole initiative is dependent on USAID.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 11:43 AM

The stubborn myopia of these Trump deranged comments are an embarrassing reflection on those who make them because they show ignorance on a huge scale...and an unwillingness to face the truth. You prob consider yourselves open minded people...if so read Willem Steenkamps article on Politicsweb

Richard Kennard Feb 28, 2025, 01:40 PM

What is embarrassing is the fawning love of Trump and his deranged actions, mutterings and lies, all while the sycophant hides behind a nom de plume

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 03:10 PM

This "sycophant" has a fawning love of common sense, life saving policies. RKs anger and bitterness is utterly typical of the Democrats who are whinging about Doge, crying singing and shouting, because they lost the election in such a big way, and because Doge is finding their fingers in the till

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 03:14 PM

And further to that, have you read the excellent and balanced article by Willem Steenkamp? Too scared to discover the truth? Sad that, like the deranged Dems you are only too ready to resort to personal attacks. Did you watch Trump sign the no men in women's sports EO? In his first cabinet meeting?

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 03:26 PM

It seems your anger is irrational and you hardly provide back up facts. So much behind the scenes to do with the continuous wars that we don't know about. We need to know more before we hurl ridiculous and unfounded insults at world leaders dealing with exceptionally complex issues.

MG L Feb 28, 2025, 12:47 PM

Definition of Foreign Aid: “A tax placed on the poorer people of one country to give to the richer people of another”. You can never rely on aid, it is non-contractual, and not meant to support poorer countries forever. Eventually the donor wakes up and terminates their Aid programmes.

Roy Rover Feb 28, 2025, 01:52 PM

This is true. The UK is following suit and slashing its foreign aid. USAID also has a less than stellar reputation in some countries e.g. implementing the force sterilisation of native Peruvians under Fujimori's regime.

t Feb 28, 2025, 02:24 PM

Whilst I am no fan of the ANC, I do think it is fair to point out that this was not a decision that was taken to single out SA for whatever political reasons: " Trump’s administration has stated that USAID made a final decision to cancel nearly *5,800* awards..."

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 28, 2025, 03:28 PM

Interesting that Starmer has just significantly lowered the amount of foreign aid UK is dishing out....

Dominic Washer Feb 28, 2025, 05:29 PM

A sad day for the truly needy and staff that do so much. BUT.. A hand that gives can only be bitten so many times before it's put back in its pocket. How about our great new friends China,Russia, Iran all chip in and send the money. They can bail out the ANC why not SA people.

David van der Want Mar 1, 2025, 06:07 PM

IZA must do better in looking after ourselves. Many of the comments drip schadenfreude. We do well to remember that the withdrawal of Development funds, monies spent on the poorest &amp; most vulnerable, is motivated by the richest in the world &amp; is part of a strategy to enrich themselves further.