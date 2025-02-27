With apologies to Jerry Flannery and comedian Kyla Cobbler, who said many nice things about our country on social media, South Africa’s favourite Irishman Felix Jones is on his way back.

The respected coach, who worked as assistant with Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber on two successful Rugby World Cup campaigns, has re-signed to return in a similar role with the Boks again.

After the successful RWC 2023 campaign in France, Jones decided to take a new direction as an assistant coach in the England set-up under Steve Borthwick. It ended quickly and badly.

While the details of the disintegration of that dalliance remain as secretive as a billionaire’s prenup, it’s fair to say it wasn’t amicable.

Jones walked out of the set-up after only a few months on the job. His departure came just days after close friend Aled Walters (the Boks’ head of strength and conditioning in 2018-19) also jumped ship.

Felix Jones during his time as England Defence Coach. (Photo: Craig Mercer / MB Media / Getty Images)

Jones, though, wasn’t immediately freed from contractual obligations by England, but rather put on gardening leave.

Borthwick still expected analysis from Jones, but it had to be done remotely from his Dublin home. So guarded were camp England that Jones’ analysis had to be put on a hard drive and flown to London, rather than transferred electronically.

It does raise the amusing image of Jones dashing to Dublin Airport weekly to “make the drop”, for the package to be delivered to Twickenham even if it was more likely that he used a courier service.

At the time Jones quit England, in August 2024, he was defence coach. It was believed that he had a 12-month notice period and that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) were determined to make him see it out.

Given that Jones will start his second stint with the Boks on 1 March 2025, clearly the RFU have been sensible about holding him back and an agreement has been reached with the South African Rugby Union (Saru).

Daily Maverick was unable to confirm if any compensation was paid to the RFU.

Familiar setting

Regardless, Jones is back and will step into an environment he knows well, although it’s also slightly different.

Flannery and New Zealander Tony Brown were appointed defence and attack coaches respectively after RWC 2023.

The newer pair were part of a set-up that saw the Boks win 11 of 13 Tests in 2024, and claim the Rugby Championship and Freedom Cups.

Flannery and Jones have previously worked together at Munster and should have no problems slotting in together.

Jones’ last job was to run the Boks’ attacking strategy, among many roles he performed in his previous six-year stint, and he will certainly muck in in several roles with the world champions in the coming months.

The move also pours cold water on the notion that Andy Farrell would turn to Jones for the upcoming British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. Given the tensions with the England set-up, it was never likely.

“We are delighted to welcome Felix back into the Springbok team, and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023,” said Erasmus. “He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images)

“Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he’ll work equally closely with Jerry (Flannery) and Tony (Brown), who joined us last season.”

And Erasmus, being the mischievous sort, couldn’t resist a little sabre-rattling with the coup of landing a coach the players adore and respect massively.

“After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value,” Erasmus said.

The Boks play against Six Nations teams Italy, Wales, France and Ireland this year.

“He will assist us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead,” Erasmus said. “As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best in the world, to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027. Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role.”

Jones’ reappointment sees the management group grow to 21 personnel.

Test venues confirmed

Saru also confirmed the venues for home Tests in 2025.

The Springboks will return to the Eastern Cape for the first time since 2021 when they take on Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the second Test in July.

The world champions will kick off their season off against Italy in Pretoria a week earlier, on Saturday 5 July, and will also play in Nelspruit, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban in 2025.

The Boks’ season opener at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria will mark Italy’s first visit to South Africa since 2013, while it will also be the first fixture between the teams in Gauteng.

The two teams will meet again a week later, on Saturday 12 July, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where they last crossed paths in 2001.

The last time the Boks played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was two Tests against Argentina in 2021, behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Boks also face Georgia at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday, 19 July — only the third match between the sides in history.

The first two matches between the nations were in Sydney during RWC 2003 and in Pretoria in 2021, with the latter also played in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions. A second Test between the sides had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Boks will begin the defence of their Rugby Championship title against Australia at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, 16 and 23 August.

They then travel to New Zealand for successive Tests against the All Blacks in Auckland (6 September) and Wellington (13 September).

They will then return to South Africa for their final home Test of the year against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, 27 September, before the away match against the Pumas a week later at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London. DM

Springbok home fixtures in 2025

Incoming Series

5 July: SA v Italy – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

12 July: SA v Italy – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

19 July: SA v Georgia – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Rugby Championship

16 August: SA v Australia –Ellis Park, Johannesburg

23 August: SA v Australia – DHL Stadium, Cape Town

27 September: SA v Argentina – Kings Park, Durban