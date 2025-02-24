Daily Maverick
UK will impose sanctions on Rwanda 'soon' in response to Congo conflict

GENEVA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce sanctions soon against Rwanda over fighting in neighbouring Congo, a minister in the UK Foreign Office told Reuters on Monday.
M23 Rebels Seize Control of Congolese City of Bukavu M23 rebel troops arrive at the Rusizi border post joining the Congolese city of Bukavu with Cyangugu in Rwanda, on February 16, 2025 in Cyangugu, Rwanda. Militants from the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group have entered Bukavu, the capital city of South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The city with a population of approximately one million people borders Rwanda on the southern end of Lake Kivu, positioned along a key trade route for the mineral-rich region. Hundreds of thousands of people in the eastern part of the DRC have been displaced as the rebel group has made swift advances against Congolese pro-government forces in recent weeks. (Photo: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)
By Olivia Le Poidevin

Asked if Britain would impose sanctions on Rwanda, Ray Collins, who covers Africa policy as a junior minister in the foreign office, replied "Yes". Asked when, he said "Soon".

The "UK has made its position clear to Rwanda and will act soon," he added, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

Rwanda is facing global pressure over allegations it supports the M23 group which, since January, has captured swathes of eastern Congo including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and valuable mineral deposits.

Kigali denies backing the group but says its own troops are acting in self defence against hostile groups based in Congo.

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe, a high profile ally of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, accused by Washington of serving as "a Rwandan government liaison" to M23. Rwanda said the sanctions were unjustified.

