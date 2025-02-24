Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION: AFTER THE BELL

Three possible ways to reduce state expenditure to avoid the VAT increase

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana might want to take a hard look at the R90-billion annual Sacu payments that have turned from fiscal lifeline to a financial noose, while also reining in the bloated salaries of agency executives. The crucial issue is that somehow SA has to inculcate the idea into the seemingly impenetrable heads of the SA ruling class that the population of South Africa is just sick of their cavalier approach to wasting taxpayers’ money.
ATB tim 3 options Workers weld motor panels at a Toyota Motor manufacturing plant in Durban. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Technology training. (Photo: FacebookNSF) | Road Accident Fund logo.(Photo: Unsplash)
Tim Cohen
By Tim Cohen
24 Feb 2025
Facebook
29

One of the most extraordinary aspects of Budget 2025 was how little work Treasury had done on the expenditure side of the Budget. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has promised that there will be a spending review, but doesn’t say by when, and clearly spending cuts were not a feature of the delayed Budget this year, or any previous year. 

Yet, spending cuts are back on the agenda because there is a good chance that the GNU-fettered ANC won’t be able to pass its Budget without some sort of examination of the expenditure side of the Budget. 

So, where should cuts be made? Honestly, there are so many possibilities, that it’s hard to enumerate them all. But here are a few areas that could be examined quickly and easily. 

The first was raised by PwC’s local tax policy lead Kyle Mandy, who targets the SA Customs Union (Sacu) agreement. The whole notion of the customs union was for SA to compensate its neighbours for being part of a free trade bloc. For years, this made some sort of sense but, gradually, the payments have been increasing more and more, so now the agreement is totally out of kilter with the economic realities on the ground.

SA disburses about R90-billion a year to its Sacu partners, theoretically to mitigate the impact of its disproportionate exports to these nations, which tops R200-billion a year, Mandy said at an event hosted by PwC on Friday reported by News24.

“This country is in a fiscal crisis; we cannot get away from that. We need to be taking all the steps that we should be taking to address that fiscal crisis, including reconsidering these sorts of arrangements that cost the country a fortune for questionable benefits,” he said.

Mandy didn’t say so, but the problem is SA’s manufacturing has declined to such an extent that the notional manufacturing dominance of SA is now more or less fictitious. The Sacu agreement was instituted partly to help our poor neighbours reach the kind of industrial prowess of SA. 

But both Namibia and Botswana have, in the meantime, outperformed SA to such an extent that SA helping them is a bit of a joke - they should be helping out their poor southern neighbours! The average Batswana is now 30% richer than the average South African; shows what happens if you have an honest, responsible government for decades. In purchasing power parity terms, Namibians are richer too. There is a good argument to be made that Lesotho should continue to be supported - the Sacu payments make up about 60% of the country’s budget - but generally speaking, this is clearly a huge cash transfer that is way past its sell-by date. 

The second area that needs attention is a suggestion by my former colleague Carol Paton, who commented in her column on News24 that there has been a proliferation of agencies and institutions across the state.  In 2023, Treasury initiated a review of the state’s agencies, which by then had grown to 148, all receiving transfers from the fiscus. “Many of these should be reabsorbed into their government departments, which would bring savings on operational costs, executives and boards. Executive salaries in some of them are ridiculously high. While a director-general of a government department earns around R2-million a year, agency executives can do three times better, some with salaries exceeding R6-million.”

The other “low-hanging fruit” would be the National Skills Levy, which is a 1% tax on payroll for all businesses above a certain threshold. The tax funds the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) with R20-billion a year and the National Skills Fund (NSF), also supported by the levy, has a budget of R4.9-billion.

Setas have been operating for decades now and many are blatantly corrupted. Just last week, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education ripped into the NSF, which underspent by R3.7-billion in 2023/24, saying it saw no hope that the fund could turn itself around. 

To this list, I would add the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which started off as a great idea, but has turned into an absolute nightmare of maladministration and fraud. The fund is now in effect bankrupt, it routinely ignores court orders, it’s been seriously underfunded for years and its problems - some of which are actually not of its own making (but many are) - are being ignored by the Department of Transport. It’s a problem too big for the department to deal with, partly because its funding is drawn from a fuel levy and the government hates the idea of increasing its funding - that will necessarily involve increasing the fuel price, which is politically sensitive. 

But the fund still gets around R50-billion a year, an enormous amount of money. SA could return to a private system, which is what most countries have and, in the best of all possible worlds, much of this expenditure would be saved. Simple to say, I know. Just for one thing, the RAF has been so badly run, and so little government action has been taken up till now, that its outstanding payments to road accident victims is probably around R450-million. But with a little ingenuity and real expertise, there is no reason in my mind why that could not be managed. What is critical is that the blood flow must be staunched with enormous urgency, and that requires new, professional management and legislative intervention. 

These may not be the best ideas, and there are no doubt many more. But the crucial issue is that somehow SA has to inculcate the idea into the seemingly impenetrable heads of the SA ruling class that the population of South Africa is just sick of their cavalier approach to wasting taxpayers’ money. There has to be a mindset change, and if the GNU is the agent of that change, so much the better. DM

Comments

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 25, 2025, 04:35 AM

Thank you for an enlightening article, Tim. The waste is shocking. A Doge like chainsaw is needed here urgently. How dare the powers that be so wantonly waste tax payers hard earned money, then demand that we pay even more in the form of a 2% vat hike. Like Eskom-we pay for theircorruption and waste

Gavin Hillyard Feb 26, 2025, 01:55 PM

A VAT increase of 2% is not onerous. Paying R117 for an item previously R115 is a 1.74% difference-peanuts. VAT spreads the tax amongst the whole population. If a VAT increase was implemented WITH A REDUCTION in personal income tax, this would be stimulatory as taxpayers would have more to spend

Gavin Hillyard Feb 26, 2025, 01:57 PM

They don't care because they are incapable of looking to the future or comprehending consequences of their actions. When they wake up with no job, hopefully sooner than later, it will be too late for them.

Bruce MacDonald Feb 25, 2025, 06:09 AM

One simple approach to this: Tax luxury goods up the wazoo whilst exempting a BROAD range of products that are essential to a basic decent life. If you can afford a Ferrari, you can afford a 50% VAT rate. The rich can afford to subsidise the poor to compensate for the disgusting wealth disparity.

vvanvliet7 Feb 25, 2025, 10:59 AM

That can be done more effectively with tariffs or duties, no need to use VAT

vvanvliet7 Feb 25, 2025, 10:59 AM

That can be done more effectively with tariffs or duties, no need to use VAT

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 25, 2025, 11:32 AM

The "rich" are not to blame for the wealth disparity and are often the people who employ 1000s in their businesses and generally help the economy go around. This present day disparity is caused by the ANC, so it's great they are polling at 21%. If left as they are, hopefully it's 0% soon

Ron McGregor Feb 25, 2025, 06:18 AM

All of the above makes eminent sense. But it ignores the fact that the people who get to make the decisions have no sense at all. It's rather like saying that, because an ostrich cannot fly, we should focus on teaching it to ride a bicycle.

Laurence Erasmus Feb 25, 2025, 06:43 AM

Spot on Tim. Given a few strokes of a big fat RED pen R100 billion can be shaved off expenditure. Hey, a VAT Rate decrease could then be implemented as only R60 billion is needed to balance the ANC’s budget!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 25, 2025, 11:37 AM

Cabinet is disgustingly bloated with ministers, deputies etc who are often incompetent and almost always corrupt. Smart suits, false eyelashes, ridiculous dresses and painted talons seem more important than doing the job. SONA was a circus, embarrassing for our country. Slash these numbers by 80%

Jane Crankshaw Feb 25, 2025, 07:37 AM

The demise of our Manufacturing capabilities &amp; tax base can be placed squarely on the shoulders of BEE policies &amp; to be assisting our neighbours with an annual R90billion hand out when their GDP is nearly the same or even better than ours is insanity - the SA tax payer really has been compromised.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 25, 2025, 11:43 AM

I have never heard about this R90 billion gift to our neighbours, mind blowing in its madness. Hope Zim isn't a recipient, just gives Zanu a chance to grab more money on top of all the diamond revenue. One thing is sure, the poor in those countries wouldn't have seen a cent of it. Stop the gift!

Jane Crankshaw Feb 25, 2025, 07:41 AM

I meant to add that this is a brilliant article too Tim Cohen - thank you!

Mark Hammick Feb 25, 2025, 08:24 AM

The average Batswana is now 30% richer than the average South African; shows what happens if you have an honest, responsible government for decades. The collapse of the South African economy proudly brought to one and all be cANCer

Richard Bryant Feb 25, 2025, 09:24 AM

An early retirement option should be offered to anyone over 50 working for the State. They all belong to the GEPF which pay a pension linked to years of service. Normal retirement age is 60. Offer everyone 0.5 years for each year they go before age 60. And then freeze these posts.

kate.posthumus Feb 25, 2025, 11:34 AM

I can't see that this will achieve the kinds of numbers you're looking for. First prove that those people are not adding the value that they are paid for: we need their experience, expertise and skills in government. If our youth are to have a future, we need them to have strong mentors.

Richard Bryant Feb 25, 2025, 12:26 PM

Have a look at the public service wage bill. Staggering numbers stuffed with years of cadre deployment. Start with the hundreds of generals. Remember these are not once off savings but an annuity into the future.

Earl Grey Feb 25, 2025, 12:15 PM

That was done in the 90s for teachers. I believe for Eskom engineers too. We as a country lost a lot of expensive-to-train skills we've battled ever since to replace. Imagine if we did it again, only now including doctors, police, etc. Yes to budget cuts, but no to blanket, age-based cuts.

Hari Seldon Feb 25, 2025, 09:50 AM

Support for the ANC in the latest poll has fallen to just 21% if the question is asked where CR is no longer president (fails a no confidence vote). I repeat : twenty one percent!!! They need to start governing properly - get rid of half the gov depts and agencies etc

megapode Feb 25, 2025, 10:51 AM

Anybody can open a hair salon or thai massage parlour in their home these days, and many do. How about employing some folks to visit these premises (go and get a hair cut if necessary), report back. Further checks will reveal if they are registered and how much they should be declaring.

kate.posthumus Feb 25, 2025, 11:36 AM

Sure. Target the small businesses that are actually working to support their families! No, the numbers we are need are far beyond the benefit of screwing over individuals.

megapode Feb 26, 2025, 08:51 AM

We all pay income tax and nearly all of us are supporting somebody. Running a business without declaring the income is evasion.

megapode Feb 26, 2025, 08:58 AM

Hill-Lewis in CT recently made the point that Air BnBs and other "informal" sector should register as business, and then pay business rates on their properties. Because other businesses are saying to him "they're allowed to get away with it. Why should we pay the higher rate?"

megapode Feb 25, 2025, 10:53 AM

When he was mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba complained that there were companies with impressive real estate in Sandton who were not paying their municipal bills. So how about laying charges against them. They will, of course, settle out of court, but they will also serve as an example.

beefbaron Feb 25, 2025, 12:57 PM

The number of semi-state organizations must also be scrutinized very closely. I'm certain there is a lot of room for cutting dozens them for want of performance and corruption and unnecessary duplication of functions.

D'Esprit Dan Feb 25, 2025, 01:21 PM

In addition, scrap either the provinces or district municipalities: districts will get R66bn over the next three years, and for the life of me, I cannot see that they add a shred of value. We've already got 9 provinces and national, as well as over 200 local municipalities - districts are a waste.

Feb 25, 2025, 03:41 PM

Our budget can commence being effective immediately. All Ramaphosa has to do is give the financial portfolio to the DA who will use the same parameters they have used to make the Western Provinc a winner for an unbroken 16 years. SA would prosper greatly as opposed to continuing its downward slide.

Hilary Morris Feb 26, 2025, 09:57 AM

Great as an idea, but the ultimate admission of failure for the ANC. They're unlikely to want the final collapse to be so obvious - not that it isn't already so.

Johan Buys Feb 26, 2025, 08:59 PM

Where is PAIA in this? Please tell us how many central, provincial, SOE, agency staff are paid more than R100k per month!