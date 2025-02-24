On Tuesday, 25 February 2025 at 6pm, Daily Maverick will host a Live Journalism Webinar titled “On the Frontlines of Freedom: Ukraine’s Fight for Just Peace”.

“As Ukraine enters its third year of resistance to Russia’s full-scale war, with North Korean soldiers on the ground and Iranian missiles in their skies, and an unfolding drone war driven by AI, the questions are still pending: Who will prevail? Are we in World War 3? Is this the end of the Freedom Charter?” the poster reads.

Speakers include:

Mark Heywood, Founder of Justice and Activism Hub (JAH).

Amabel Ramires, Head of Cultural Diplomacy at the Ukrainian Institute for Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Iryana Drobovych, Civil Society Leader in Ukraine and advocate for gender equality and democracy.

Oleksly Melnyk, Director of Foreign Relations and International Security Programmes at the Razumkov Centre.

Register here.

On Wednesday, 26 February at 2pm, the Enhancing Accountability Programme will host a webinar on Gender and Corruption in South Africa.

The webinar will delve into the intersectional challenges and systematic inequalities that drive gendered corruption.

“By bringing together diverse stakeholders, it aims to foster a deeper understanding, critically assess existing frameworks, and develop actionable solutions to collaboratively address these issues effectively,” the organisation said.

Speakers include Khanyisa Mapipa, Head of the Health Rights Programme at Section27, Lisa Vetten, Research Associate at Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand, and Kailash Bhana, who will act as a facilitator.

Register for the discussion here.

Also happening on Wednesday at 6pm, Daily Maverick will host another Live Journalism Webinar titled “What the NSFAS: The True State of the National Bursary”.

Join Daily Maverick education journalist Takudzwa Pongweni, alongside Khaya Sithole, Founder of Corusca Consulting, and Lesley Powell, Associate Professor in the Adult Community Education and Training stream at UCT, as they delve into the real story behind the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). From funding challenges to student experiences, this session will unpack the hurdles and opportunities facing one of South Africa’s most vital education funding initiatives.

Register to join the conversation here.

On Thursday, 27 February, civil society will celebrate World NGO Day, which was established by the United Nations, European Union, Nordic Council leaders and international organisations to honour all non-governmental and non-profit organisations globally.

Under the theme “Empowering Grassroots Movements for a Sustainable Future”, this year’s World NGO Day aims to highlight the crucial role of NGOs in promoting and improving global sustainability.

In commemoration of the day, African NGOs and Hexa Media Africa will host a webinar titled “Reimagining African NGOs: From Survival to Sustainability” at 1 pm.

Experts and change-makers will discuss:

Funding and Financial Sustainability — Innovative funding models, digital fundraising strategies, and long-term financial planning.

Technology and AI for NGOs — Leveraging digital tools, automation, and AI to enhance operations and impact.

Programmes and Operations — Strengthening organisational structures, improving efficiency, and scaling impact.

​​Speakers:

​ ​Alice Kanengoni, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Africa Trust.

Charles Kojo Vandyck, Head: Capacity Development, West Africa Civil Society Institute.

Wanjiku Munyaka, Partner Development Manager, Microsoft.

Janet Mawiyoo, Executive Leadership Coach and Organisation. Development Consultant, Galvanizing Africa Consultant.

Register here.

Also on Thursday, at 6pm, Defend Our Democracy will host an online discussion about the rise of right-wing politics.

During, “What in the World is Going On? The Rise of Right-Wing Politics and its Impact on South Africa”, Judith February, Adam Habib and Xolela Mangcu will unpack:

The effect of right-wing political movements on democracy.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the right-wing shift in US politics.

A global right-wing agenda and network — fact or fiction?

Register to join the conversation at this link.

On Friday, 28 February at 9.45am, Academic Medical Education will host the second African Workshop on Women and HIV in Nairobi where Desmond Tutu Health Foundation CEO and Co-founder Linda-Gail Bekker will give a presentation on HIV prevention.

“From long-acting injectables to simplified delivery through community-based models, we’re seeing promising results in breaking down barriers to access,” Bekker said.

Registration is now open for the 17th Nelson Mandela World Human Rights Moot Court Competition.

Undergraduate and master’s students from any university around the world are invited to form teams of two and submit their heads of arguments for a hypothetical human rights case.

The best 50 teams from the UN regions will be invited to participate in the online preliminary rounds from 6 to 12 May 2025. The 16 best teams will move forward to the advanced in-person rounds at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 14 to 18 July 2025.

For more information visit this website or contact competition coordinator Tapiwa Mhuru.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is inviting schools and youth groups to sign up for an Anti-Racism Assembly. The initiative forms part of Anti-Racism Week, which will run from 14 to 21 March and calls on schools and youth groups to promote equality, inclusion and non-racialism.

The foundation says that the assembly will empower learners to:

Learn about South Africa’s history of racialisation.

See beyond racial and social divisions.

Speak out against racism and discrimination.

Create inclusive and equitable spaces.

Sign up at this link.