How to beat load shedding at home... and other ideas

From how to fund your solar solution, to choosing the right-size gas geyser – we’ve got you covered with load shedding solutions to make life easier during power cuts.

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn

Desperate to keep their power on, more South Africans are scrambling to install inverters and batteries at home to beat Eskom load shedding. But, much like Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion (‘For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction’), these ‘rapid solutions’ are putting increasing strain on the national power grid and could backfire.

Tony Carnie 12 October 2023

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice

It may not feel like it’s our job to reduce electricity consumption in a country in dire need of more built-generation capacity – and complaining about Eskom is a favourite hobby for many South Africans. But some local engineers discovered that a lot of the daily energy we use is unnecessary, thanks to old and inefficient infrastructure and a lack of awareness about what we’re using and when. Read on for insights and energy-saving tips.

Julia Evans 12 June 2023
solar power solution

Four ways to fund your solar power solution

The government’s recent announcement of a solar power tax incentive, coupled with the fact that rolling blackouts are unlikely to end any time soon, is set to propel solar power sales. However, these solutions are by no means cheap.

Neesa Moodley 13 March 2023

What’s cooking today: The Super De Ruyter Burger

I thought of former Eskom chief André de Ruyter while cooking in the dark on Sunday night and planning to make beef burgers. This is the kind of burger you need after a day of fending off the slings and arrows of those who would destroy you. A no-nonsense burger made of fortitude, resilience and an unwavering conscience. It’s the Super De Ruyter.

Tony Jackman 27 February 2023
insured power crisis

How to ensure you are properly insured in the power crisis

The prolonged electricity crisis and Stage 6 load shedding has forced many South Africans to take responsibility for ensuring their own continuous power supply. Before you head off-grid, it’s worth taking a few beats to ensure your goods and your power supply are insured properly.

Neesa Moodley 9 February 2023

How and what to cook when the lights go out

We can manage our cooking lives, in times of load shedding, in the same way that millions of our species have done for millennia. By using the light we have, when we have it, and the resources we have when there is no light.

Tony Jackman 27 January 2023

How I beat the Load Shedding Blues

Cooking by fire is a big food craze around the world, and in our neck of the global woods, Eskom is feeding the rush to return to our ancestral roots. This story is as old as time. All we have to do is remember who we are and where we’ve come from. The rest comes naturally.

Tony Jackman 27 January 2023
UPS volts

Load shedding 101: Looking for affordable UPS power backup systems

Load shedding has seen the emergence of several energy solutions to keep appliances on during power cuts. You’ve probably heard of UPS systems – they are among the more accessible solutions. But with so many options and so much jargon, how should you go about choosing the right UPS?

Malibongwe Tyilo 19 September 2022

