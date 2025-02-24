Corporate America is caught in a DEI ratchet

Corporate America was once eager to champion diversity in the workplace. Under hostile pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration, executives from Citigroup to McDonald’s are no longer so willing. This backsliding has taken many forms, but the threat of legal action is a ratchet forcing bosses in the same direction.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies aimed at addressing demographic disparities proliferated among workplaces in recent years, especially following protests over George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 Index issued a statement on the killing, according to advocacy group As You Sow; by 2023, half tied executive compensation to DEI metrics, consultancy Mercer found.

That wave is now rolling back. On Thursday, Citi boss Jane Fraser said the bank will no longer require a diverse set of candidates for job interviews. Facebook owner Meta Platforms said it would end a similar hiring approach, and mothball representation goals. McDonald’s is ditching diversity targets – and even the word “diversity” itself, favoring “inclusion” instead. Goldman Sachs dropped a requirement that boards it advises on initial public offerings include women and minorities, the New York Times reported.

This might seem hypocritical. Take Walt Disney, for instance. The company led by Bob Iger once fought with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over legislation that banned classroom discussion of gender and sexuality. It held up diversity efforts as a reflection of its audience. Yet it’s now performing a McDonald’s-style linguistic switch-up: executives once compensated for “diversity and inclusion” goals will be rewarded for “talent strategy.”

Management is in a genuinely difficult position. The Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to end university admissions practices preferencing certain backgrounds could, theoretically, apply to human resources departments. Exploratory lawsuits could become enormously consequential test cases. A suit lodged against Starbucks by the attorney general of Missouri this month over DEI policies refers to the college case; a group of investors sued retailer Target over its practices.