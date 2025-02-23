There are vast areas of… something… surrounding the earth’s core. Geologists call them large low-shear velocity provinces or superplumes. They’re massive, representing around 8% of the volume of the mantle or 6% of the entire Earth, and nobody knows for sure what they are, or what they’re made of. But there are theories. One is that they’re the left-over mantle of a protoplanet that smacked into the earth billions of years ago, remelting everything and throwing huge amounts of material into space, which eventually coalesced to be the Moon. Another theory is that ancient continents collided as they floated over our planet’s liquid mantle, one squeezing part of the other down towards a continental “graveyard”. The superplume under Africa is about the size of the continent and about 1,000 kilometres thick; the other beneath the Pacific Ocean is about the same size but shallower. They’ve only fairly recently been discovered using seismic tomography of deep Earth by Arizona State University scientists Dr Quain Yuan and Dr Mingming Li. Big splat The most interesting theory of the existence of the blobs concerns a Mars-sized planet called Theia, which is thought to have

style="font-weight: 400;">collided with the Earth during the last stages of planetary formation. Yuan and Li postulate that in such a collision, Theia’s core would merge with Earth’s after the impact. The intruder would wind up mostly destroyed, with pieces flung into space to create the Moon.

Theia slams into Earth, an artist's impression. (Image: Universe Today)

Theia's impact on Earth. (Image: Dr Mingming Li)

Rendition of seismic tomography results beneath Africa. (Image: Mingming Li_ASU)

A map of the superplumes. (Image: Dr Mingming Li)

If its mantle was denser than that of Earth, maybe richer in iron, it would not merge but work its way towards the core, forming the two superplume blobs.

This movement would be possible because Earth’s mantle is made of hot rock that behaves more like fudge simmering slowly on a stove. Its heat comes from both radioactivity within the mantle rock and from the planet’s core, the centre of which is about as hot as the Sun’s surface. Mantle rock responds to this heat with a slow churning motion.

Slow grind

The other theory has to do with the movement of tectonic plates that