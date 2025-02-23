Daily Maverick
Introducing the enigmatic superplumes beneath our feet that are shaping Earth's future

Deep under Africa is a continent-sized blob. There’s another one under the Pacific. Are they the mantle of another planet that slammed into Earth billions of years ago, or some other strange phenomenon?
the blobs Regions of compositionally distinct rock (red material, known as ultra-low velocity zones), collect at Earth's core-mantle boundary (tan surface), nearly halfway to the centre of our planet. (Image: Supplied)
By Don Pinnock
23 Feb 2025
There are vast areas of… something… surrounding the earth’s core. Geologists call them large low-shear velocity provinces or superplumes. They’re massive, representing around 8% of the volume of the mantle or 6% of the entire Earth, and nobody knows for sure what they are, or what they’re made of.

But there are theories. One is that theyre the left-over mantle of a protoplanet that smacked into the earth billions of years ago, remelting everything and throwing huge amounts of material into space, which eventually coalesced to be the Moon.

Another theory is that ancient continents collided as they floated over our planet’s liquid mantle, one squeezing part of the other down towards a continental “graveyard”.

The superplume under Africa is about the size of the continent and about 1,000 kilometres thick; the other beneath the Pacific Ocean is about the same size but shallower. They’ve only fairly recently been discovered using seismic tomography of deep Earth by Arizona State University scientists Dr Quain Yuan and Dr Mingming Li

Big splat

The most interesting theory of the existence of the blobs concerns a Mars-sized planet called Theia, which is thought to have

style="font-weight: 400;">collided with the Earth during the last stages of planetary formation. Yuan and Li postulate that in such a collision, Theia’s core would merge with Earth’s after the impact. The intruder would wind up mostly destroyed, with pieces flung into space to create the Moon.

Theia slams into Earth, an artist's impression. (Image: Universe Today)
Theia's impact on Earth. (Image: Dr Mingming Li)
Rendition of seismic tomography results beneath Africa. (Image: Mingming Li_ASU)
A map of the superplumes. (Image: Dr Mingming Li)

If its mantle was denser than that of Earth, maybe richer in iron, it would not merge but work its way towards the core, forming the two superplume blobs.

This movement would be possible because Earth’s mantle is made of hot rock that behaves more like fudge simmering slowly on a stove. Its heat comes from both radioactivity within the mantle rock and from the planet’s core, the centre of which is about as hot as the Sun’s surface. Mantle rock responds to this heat with a slow churning motion.

Slow grind

The other theory has to do with the movement of tectonic plates that

style="font-weight: 400;">float the continents like rafts of pond weed on a wind-blown lake. 

“You can have various mechanisms, such as plate tectonics, that push rock of differing chemistries into the deepest mantle anywhere on Earth,” says Arizona State University seismologist Professor Edward Garnero. “But once these different rocks have gone down deep, convection wins and sweeps them to the hot regions, namely, where the continental-sized thermochemical piles reside.”

Magnetic flip

It’s been speculated that the superplumes may be the birthplace of past and future magnetic pole reversals. Based on studies of old volcanic basalt, scientists know that the magnetic field of our planet has flipped many times throughout the planet’s history.

Since 1840 its strength has decreased 16%, with most of the decay related to the weakening field in the South Atlantic Anomaly — leading to much speculation that the planet is in the early stages of a field reversal. 

“It has long been thought that reversals start at random locations, but our study suggests this may not be the case,” said Dr John Tarduno from the University of Rochester, NY, first author of a paper published in the journal Nature Communications. “We suggest that a statistically larger number of reversed polarity fluxes might occur along the sharp and steep African large low-shear velocity provinces boundaries.”

The scientists hypothesise that the superplumes affect the direction of the churning liquid iron that generates Earth’s magnetic field.

“The shift in the flow of liquid iron causes irregularities in the magnetic field,” says Tarduno, “ultimately resulting in a loss of magnetic intensity, giving the region its characteristically low magnetic field strength.” 

At a certain point the polarity might flip. The consequences to Earth’s inhabitants are unknown, but could be considerable.

With the

style="font-weight: 400;">blobs too deep for us ever to test, a definite answer about their origin may elude us forever. But if the Earth’s polarity flips, we’ll certainly know about it. For a start, our compasses will read back to front. We would be exposed to high levels of solar radiation and our satellites would probably go haywire. DM

Comments

kanu sukha Feb 25, 2025, 02:44 AM

Thanks Don ! Re your opening question - I don't know as I wasn't there billions of years ago. About that stuff down 'there' ... drill baby drill .. will soon unlock the mystery I assume. About those two scientists with Chinese sounding names .. it must be a Chinese hoax ! Hasta la vista.

F E'rich Feb 26, 2025, 02:55 PM

Drilling is not an option as the mantle is too soft (fudge) and the process is far too expensive. The deepest hole ever drilled is just over 12km, about 1/2-way into the crust.

Sheila Vrahimis Feb 25, 2025, 04:27 PM

This discovery indicates an interesting take on magnetic reversals. Mind blowing that it is possible for the magnetic poles to effect a 180° shift. And yes, instability is already recorded. Obviously, as noted, it will have a tremendous influence on life.