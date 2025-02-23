The last time Kefilwe Moreo spoke to Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo on 27 January, Moreo sent a video from the Democratic Republic of Congo, reminding Kefilwe and his two young children how much he loved them.

“28 January was my birthday. I received a present from him, not knowing that he was no more. I was worried because it was unlike him not to send a happy birthday message or sing for me, but I told myself that maybe it was just the network,” Kefilwe said.

On 29 January, Kefilwe finally received the news that her husband of seven years had died when his group was attacked by M23 rebels in Goma, eastern DRC. Moreo – as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC – was among 13 South African National Defence Force soldiers killed in the DRC in late January.

On Saturday, Moreo was laid to rest in a state funeral with full military honours in his hometown, Mafikeng, in North West.

Kefelwe Moreo, the wife of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moroe, arrives at the gravesite in Mahikeng on 22 February 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A member of the brass band performs as the military guard leaves the church for the burial site. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The Unibo Chapel was filled to the brim with Moreo’s family, SANDF personnel, members of the North West government and hundreds of residents. It was such a well-attended funeral that mourners spilled into the aisles and out of the building.

But Moreo’s funeral, while dignified, was far from sombre.

While hundreds gathered to mourn, it was also a celebration of the life of a man who was more than just an SANDF soldier. Hymns, dancing and powerful poems accompanied by ululating filled the chapel.

A candle at Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moroe’s grave on 22 February 2025.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mourners at the funeral of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo in Mahikeng on 22 February 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo’s funeral was well attended. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The man beyond the uniform

Standing at the pulpit, looking down at her husband’s coffin draped in the South African flag, Kefilwe described Moreo as loving, caring and disciplined.

His love for her and their two children knew no bounds, she said, and he hated to see his family cry because he would cry too.

“If I cried, he would hug me, cry with me, and tell me everything would be all right. For these past weeks I have been missing those hugs.

“I received everything any woman could wish for from this man. We had so many plans this year, and I don’t know if I can fulfil them alone. But my trust is in my Lord, whom we both served. They may have taken him from us too soon – it is hard and painful – but one thing I am happy about is that the kingdom of God has gained,” Kefilwe said, holding back tears.

Moreo’s childhood friend, Koketso Lekoma, painted a picture of a humorous but stubborn man.

Speaking in Setswana, Lekoma said: “My friend was stubborn; we would argue over the same issue for hours just to make a point. I understand now that his stubbornness was not out of disrespect or disdain – it was because he wanted his principles to be heard. What I loved about him the most was his sense of humour. I am short-tempered, but he had the kind of humour that could calm me down.”

North West premier Lazarus Mokgosi told mourners: “Moreo died pursuing a noble cause – to see the people of eastern DRC living in peace and their lives moving forward. So, I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this compatriot.”

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi at the funeral of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo at the Unibo Chapel in Mahikeng on 22 February 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Marshalls stand guard at the gravesite in Mahikeng on 22 February 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Members of the defence force close the grave of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moroe. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A brass band performed at the gravesite. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Procession steeped in tradition

Following the service, a military procession accompanied Moreo’s body to the cemetery for burial.

Military ushers carried the coffin out of the chapel and placed it onto a gun carriage, which was led by a military band playing ceremonial music and marching soldiers.

At the Heroes’ Acre in Matlalong Cemetery, where fallen soldiers are buried, ushers stood in a guard of honour as the South African flag was removed. Major General Zuziwe Maso handed Moreo’s credentials over to Kefilwe, who held her youngest child on her lap.

A 21-gun salute was fired at the gravesite, while the flag was folded and presented to Moreo’s family during a moment of silence.

As Moreo’s body was lowered into the ground, soldiers stood in salute, and a lone trumpeter played The Last Post.

“Silver or gold we may not have, but the one who keeps us going, may He continue to do so,” Maso said. DM

Marshalls arrive at the gravesite with the coffin of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moroe. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The coffin arrives at the gravesite. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The coffin of Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo on the gun carriage on their way to the gravesite. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The Unibo Chapel was packed. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)