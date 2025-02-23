The Metair share price has lost almost half its value in the past six months. It only gets worse over longer time periods, like a 77% drop over three years. The group has been dealt more bad luck than any business deserves, ranging from terrible flooding at a key South African customer to the impact of hyperinflation in Turkey.

What’s that story about it being darkest before the dawn? If ever there were a company that might experience that, it’s Metair. It is making substantial strategic changes to the group in the hope of seeing the sun come up.

The disastrous business in Turkey, Mutlu Group, is finally out of the system. Metair got just $1-million for it in the end, locking in a spectacularly bad R4-billion loss on sale. For context, Metair’s market cap is R1.3-billion. So, the furthest from a Turkish Delight then. But is there anything in Metair that could taste decent in years to come?

With underlying exposure to the automotive manufacturing sector in South Africa, the Turkish business wasn’t the only problem in the group; it was just the largest. Metair is beholden to the fortunes of companies such as Toyota Motors SA. Any production delays at these customers (like we saw in the latest financial year) will directly impact Metair and there’s nothing it can really do about it.

This is why Metair pulled the trigger on the AutoZone acquisition despite the group balance sheet having more debt than anyone should feel comfortable about. It is part of a strategic shift towards aftermarket automotive parts and services, which moves Metair away from being reliant on only two large customers. It sounds sensible on paper, although that sector is also not a walk in the park. After all, AutoZone was acquired out of business rescue.

With Heps from continuing operations down by between 0% and 20% for the year to December 2024, one has to hope that the bottom isn’t far away. The risk is the balance sheet, and Metair’s top priority is to restructure the group’s balance sheet.

There’s a real risk here of the banks getting the juiciest part of the economics for the next few years. If anything goes wrong again, there’s even risk of an equity capital raise at some point, although that doesn’t appear to be on the table right now.

There’s no sign of the share price momentum changing yet, so I’m sitting this one out for now.

The construction industry is just too hard

Aveng shareholders suffered a 25% loss in the company’s share price on Friday, 14 February in response to it releasing a trading statement. Traded volumes were multiple times higher than on an average day, so I’m afraid that the drop wasn’t even caused by thin volumes in the market and a wide bid offer spread.

Instead, it was thanks to the news of Aveng expecting a headline loss per share of between A$26 cents and A$27 cents for the six months to December 2024.

After reporting positive Heps of A$8.8 cents in the comparable period, this was a nasty surprise.

The problem with the construction industry is that it takes just one or two terrible projects to drag an entire company down. Revenue is lumpy and highly concentrated in a handful of projects, hence the same is true for profits.

In this period, the troubles were in the Australia and Southeast Asia business units, where there are two loss-making projects that are responsible for the poor group performance.

The cash flow impact hasn’t been felt yet, with Aveng recognising the losses in this period and expecting the cash outflow to materialise over the next 18 months. It believes it can fund the losses from existing cash resources and continuing profitability on other projects.

At least the Moolmans business is profitable and busy with an important new contract negotiation. Sadly, that performance is overshadowed by the substantial losses offshore. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.