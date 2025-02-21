While crime has decreased significantly in several categories, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has its eyes trained on Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape — provinces that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu described as “our albatross when it comes to crime fighting and policing”.

On Friday, Mchunu presented the quarterly crime statistics, which revealed that between 1 October and 31 December 2024, the police made inroads in dealing with murder, robbery, and sexual offences. During this period, the police recorded the following reductions:

Murder cases dropped by 9.8%

Rape cases decreased by 3.3%

Attempted sexual offences reduced by 3.2%

Common robbery dropped by 6%

Robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 13.1%

Regarding murder, there were 757 fewer murders reported than in the second quarter, marking the highest decrease in the murder rate since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

Sexual offences decreased by 311 cases, attempted murders reduced by 261, common robbery by 796, and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 5,301 cases.

Mchunu said these reductions signaled a shift in the national crime landscape and credited the decrease in several crime categories to various strategies and interventions implemented over the festive period, including the Our Safer Festive Season initiative launched in October 2024.

“Through heightened police visibility and strategic operations, fewer crimes were reported and recorded during this period,” Mchunu said.

The two categories that experienced an increase were assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and common assault, which rose by 1.5% and 6.6%, respectively.

Murder remains a concern in ‘albatross’ provinces

Mchunu said that while all provinces recorded decreased murder cases, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remained the highest contributors to the national murder statistics, accounting for 25% and 21.4%, respectively. The Eastern Cape accounted for 18.9%, while the Western Cape stood at 17.4%.

Regarding the Western Cape, the police minister added that gang-related murders remained high, with 263 gang-related killings recorded in the third quarter alone. He noted that most gang-related murders (135) occurred in Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Kleinvlei, Delft, and Elsies River — areas he described as “murder meccas”.

“This is unacceptable, and it must change. We will ensure that it does change. The issue of gang-related violence requires a rethink and a new approach because this is not only a historical matter, but also repetitive in nature. There is no point in discussing the same thing without implementing change,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu announced that the SAPS would dedicate Thursday, 27 February 2025, to discussing innovative ways to tackle gang-related violence, extortion, kidnappings, and drug-related crimes, among other issues.

Some solutions authorities would consider included a policy review for high-murder zones, and partnerships with communities and other stakeholders to establish peace in these areas.

Murder rates in other provinces:

Northern Cape: 1.6%

Limpopo: 2.9%

Free State: 3.8%

Mpumalanga: 5%

North West Province: 4.3%

Police killings

Mchunu issued a strong warning to individuals who targeted police officers, referencing an incident in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, on Thursday, where criminals allegedly opened fire on the police.

“We want to take this opportunity to commend the police under General (Fannie) Masemola for taking a decisive stand yesterday to protect themselves, show their dedication, and ensure that whoever takes aim at the police will be dealt with decisively,” Mchunu said.

The police minister added that while the SAPS had made progress in reducing crime in several categories, crime remained a major concern.

To effectively combat crime, the SAPS had identified the following areas for improvement:

Expanding and improving the use of technology

Strengthening crime intelligence

Enhancing and increasing the efficiency of detective services

Improving forensic services

Enhancing the general working conditions of police officers

“As the Ministry of Police, we remain resolute in our commitment to upholding the constitutional promise of safety and security for all. These crime statistics reflect progress, but they also highlight areas requiring urgent intervention. We assure South Africans that we are hard at work to address these challenges, and we will not relent in our efforts to build a safer, more secure nation,” Mchunu said. DM