I have a picture for you! 15-21 February 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.
I have a picture for you! 15-21 February 2025 Rainfall like a curtain. Photographer: Jack Braxton
Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
21 Feb 2025
Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Woodland Kingfisher at Singita Sabi Sand. Photographer: Ross Couper
The most beautiful mountain in the world. Photographer: Bea Roberts
Good morning Mzansi. Photographer: Thabiso Kokwana
On a cloudy day. Photographer: Anne Rogers
Hi Brother! Warthog in the Sabi Sand. Photographer: Ross Couper
A magical sunset. Photographer: John Waltham
Flamingo's Photographer: Marin Etsebeth
The light that touches the Sand River. Photographer: Ross Couper
Fiery sunset after the Wellington fires. Photographer: Jennifer Groenewald
The calm of a harbour. Photographer: Christo Opperman
Chameleon at Singita Sabi Sand. Photographer: Ross Couper
Rainfall like a curtain. Photographer: Jack Braxton
Another magical pool. Photographer: Marietjie Louw
