Mamelodi Sundowns will have to navigate a trickier route than Orlando Pirates if the two teams do indeed meet in the final of the 2025 African Champions League. For this season’s quarterfinals, the Brazilians are pitted against Tunisia’s Espérance, the same team which knocked them out in the semifinals following a 2-0 aggregate win.

As for Pirates, their first foray into the Champions League knockout phase since they reached the final in 2013 sees the Sea Robbers meet Algerian heavyweights MC Alger. Despite there being no easy match-ups at this stage of the competition, the Buccaneers will fancy their odds against the Algerians.

The semifinal fixtures were also confirmed during Thursday’s draw, which took place in Doha, Qatar. Should Pirates manage to find a way past Alger, either Egyptian outfit Pyramids or Morocco’s ASFAR await the 1995 African champions.

As for Sundowns, if they vanquish Espérance they will face the winner of the quarterfinal clash between defending champions Al Ahly and Sudanese club Al-Hilal.

Mutual respect

Miguel Cardoso, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, during his team’s CAF Champions League match against FAR Rabat at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on 19 January 2025. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Ironically, current Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was the head coach of Espérance when they knocked out the Brazilians in last season’s semis. Now the Portuguese tactician is looking forward to being on the other side of the fence as Sundowns aim to win just their second Champions League title, and their first since 2016.

“After I left Espérance, I didn’t watch anything regarding how they play. Obviously, I follow the results but not the games. I know they are doing well,” Cardoso said of his former team.

“They are a team with experience, that has been reaching the last stages of the Champions League. They have won it several times and always have the will to do well. But we should worry about ourselves and do well in the two games,” Cardoso said.

“Obviously there are emotions that will come to me in the moment. We performed very well while we were there. But for the moment, my emotions are with Sundowns and to do well here. I know it will be tight, no doubt. Last year was very tight, but I believe it will be beautiful to see,” he said of his return to Tunis, which will host the second leg on 8 April.

“Both teams play good football, both teams are positive in how they approach the game. The ambience in Tunis for the Champions League is beautiful, and I hope that it will energise us to do well, but also here it is beautiful, so I hope our fans will fill our stadiums and give us the extra energy to get a positive result” Cardoso said.

The quarterfinal clashes will be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled for 1 April and the return legs a week later, on 8 April.

SA final hopes

Orlando Pirates head coach José Riveiro (left) during his team’s CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, on 12 January 2025. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Cardoso’s Pirates counterpart, José Riveiro, had said ahead of the draw he hoped that Pirates and Sundowns avoided each other and to meet only in the decider of the competition.

“If it’s Sundowns, it’s going to be a big clash for the country. It’s going to attract a lot of attention. But hopefully, it’s not this time (in the quarterfinals). Hopefully, it’s a little bit later in the competition. It would actually be better for all of us if that game happens at the end,” Riveiro said.

With half of his wish being granted and South Africa’s two representatives avoiding each in the draw, it is now in their respective hands to ensure that the dream of a first-ever all-South African final comes true.

Building on Bafana Bafana’s resurgence under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, two South African clubs reaching the final of the Champions League would certainly boost the assertion that the country's soccer sphere is in a healthy space. Especially after a few years of extended suffering for the nation’s soccer lovers.

Read more: Bafana’s future looking bright as SA clubs shine in Africa, fuelling World Cup aspirations

Sticky situation for Stellies

Felix Honjo of CD Lunda Sul (centre) tackles Chumani Butsaka of Stellenbosch (right) during a CAF Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on 5 January 2025. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Although both Pirates and Sundowns will have a difficult time in their respective quarterfinal clashes, Stellenbosch (who are representing South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup) have even more of a difficult task in their quarterfinal fixture.

The Cape Winelands club – competing for the first time in African competition this season – were drawn against Zamalek for the quarterfinals. The Egyptian giants also happen to be defending champions – making Stellenbosch’s task that much harder from a psychological perspective.

The Western Cape club battle with Zamalek in the first leg on home soil. The match is scheduled for 2 April, with the return leg set for 9 April in Egypt. DM