Shares fall, yen hits two-month high as tariff worries weigh

Trump's tariff plans, geopolitical tensions sap sentiment

Chinese tech stocks drop after a blistering rally

Safe-haven yen hits over two-month high

Gold hits all-time high

The risk-off mood lifted gold prices to a record high, while safe-haven currencies led by the Japanese yen also firmed on geopolitical worries.

Trump said on Tuesday that sector-wide tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips would start at "25% or higher," rising substantially over the course of a year. He intends to impose similar tariffs on autos as soon as April 2.

That along with other threats has exacerbated fears of a wide-ranging trade war, leaving investors jittery, although some analysts see the moves by Trump as a negotiation tool. "In general the bias for markets remains upwards but if you look shorter term over the last few days, it's more mixed because the market tends to trade around the latest indications of the Trump administration," said Julian McManus, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. "That tends to be unsettling and markets tend to trade off whenever they hear the word tariff because they think it means either risk for a particular country or they think inflation."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei slid 1.4% on the strong yen. Chinese stocks had a muted start to the session, with the blue-chip index down 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.7%, having touched a four-month high earlier this week boosted by a blistering rally in tech stocks. On Thursday, Hang Seng's tech stocks index fell more than 3%, on course for its worst one-day drop in three months. Still, the index is up nearly 6% so far in February.

Wall Street's main indexes finished higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 edging to a second straight closing high after wobbling between green and red throughout the session. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%, logging its biggest daily fall since the start of the year.