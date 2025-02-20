Japan trade minister plans US visit in March to seek tariff exemptions, Asahi reports

Muto is arranging meetings with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other top officials also to discuss plans to buy more American natural gas and Nippon Steel's 5401.Tstranded bid to acquire U.S. Steel X.N, according to the report.

Japan has asked the U.S. to exempt it from steel and aluminium tariffs, Muto said last week.

After U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks to put 25% tariffs on car imports from April, officials said Tokyo has impressed upon Washington how important the car industry is to Japan's economy.

Carmakers such as Toyota 7203.T, Honda 7267.T and Nissan 7201.T and their suppliers employ more than 5 million people in Japan, representing some 8% of the country's workforce, according to a trade group.

The transport machinery sector, including cars, produces about 3% of Japan's GDP, the government said in a Wednesday report, highlighting the potential impact of tariffs.

Nearly 90% of Japanese firms see Trump's policies as harmful to their business environment, a Reuters survey of major Japanese companies found.

Muto aims to visit the U.S. by March 12, when the 25% tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminium are due to take effect, but the schedule is fluid depending on Japanese parliament budget sessions, Asahi reported, citing multiple unnamed government sources.

