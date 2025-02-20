The transition to switching from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) black card to the new gold card has been marred by confusion, long queues, technical problems and concerns over whether beneficiaries in rural areas can access selected Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave or Boxer stores to make the switch.

The chaos follows Postbank and Sassa’s announcement that grant recipients who use the gold cards need to get a black card by 20 March to ensure they can easily access their funds.

The deadline to switch cards was originally 28 February but was extended because of the slow uptake. GroundUp reported this week that of the three million gold card users, only 629,000 had switched to the new card.

Sassa beneficiaries have complained that Postbank was slow to communicate the need to switch to the new card.

Beneficiaries can apply for and collect their black cards at selected outlets (dial *120*218*3# to check the store closest to you) by simply arriving with their ID documents. However, many have complained that lengthy queues hinder the process.

Those who don’t switch to the black card in time will still receive their grant but will have to access it through alternative methods, such as visiting a post office. (Sassa beneficiaries can also opt to have their grants paid into their regular bank accounts rather than using a card.)

Public awareness campaign

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said that from 7 February, when it amplified its public awareness campaign, Postbank had issued more than 10,400 cards a day, reported GroundUp.

To reach its target of three million in March, however, it needs to issue 100,000 a day. Mbengashe said Postbank would partner with Spar to reach more grant beneficiaries.

Postbank is promoting its cardless withdrawal option to reduce long queues of people wanting to switch cards.

“We are working around the clock to expand the cardless cash withdrawal option. It’s very easy to onboard a beneficiary, so this will alleviate the pressures in the queues,” said Mbengashe.

On a rainy day in Soweto, dozens of people queued at Shoprite to get the new Sassa black card. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

Following Mbengashe’s update, Parliament’s communication and social development committees said, “The committees both raised their serious concern about the way in which the project was conceptualised and managed from the start, saying that communication was inadequate.

“They also expressed displeasure about the inconvenience beneficiaries have suffered due to the long queues and slow services, calling on the Postbank to redouble its efforts to ensure that all beneficiaries are treated with dignity and are helped expeditiously.

“To address the challenge of long queues, the committees called for the introduction of additional service points in the form of mobile offices in rural areas where beneficiaries will be assisted speedily, without relying solely on retail stores often located at big shopping centres and malls.”

Queueing in Soweto

Dozens of people queued at Shoprite at the Protea Gardens Mall, Soweto, on Thursday to replace their Sassa cards.

One of those in the queue was 29-year-old Nelisiwe Nxumalo.

“I hear people say they wake up early because the queues are long. I have just arrived and I’m happy to hear that the deadline for switching to the black Postbank-issued card has been extended to 20 March,” said Nxumalo.

One beneficiary was assisted for almost 30 minutes.

“Only one person is helping in the front. They say there are two but the other one is out for lunch,” Phumzile Ngubane, who was waiting in the line, told Daily Maverick.

Several elderly people were sitting on chairs in the queue patiently waiting to be helped. They expressed displeasure at the slow pace.

Read in GroundUp: If my SASSA card expires, can I still receive money but not be able to withdraw? Or will the money not be paid at all?

An elderly woman learned while sitting in the queue for hours on Thursday that the deadline for switching to the Postbank-issued black card had been extended to 20 March.

She immediately got up from her chair and said she would return another day.

Other pensioners said they did not understand the process or why it was necessary.

“What is wrong with our existing Sassa cards? I do not believe I am back in the queue again after having to queue for weeks to register my electricity meter. Does this mean all card systems in this country, including Sassa and electricity are outdated?” asked 68-year-old Makhosi Nala.

The switch from gold to black cards is meant to improve security and prevent fraud.

“I am annoyed by the lack of urgency. The person who is helping us is very slow. I arrived here at 9.50am and at 11.55 I am still in the queue. That is not fair. They should have sent a few people to help us. What time will I get home to Chiawelo?” said Brenda Mabuza (70). DM