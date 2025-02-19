Regional jet crash lands at Toronto Pearson airport, and more from around the world

A plane flies over the site of a Delta Air Lines plane crash that injured at least 18 passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet, coming in from Minneapolis, attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and landing upside down on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Airport workers survey the site of a Delta Air Lines plane crash that injured at least 18 passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) An aerial photograph shows a sinkhole in the road on February 19, 2025 in Godstone, England. The sinkhole appeared in Godstone High Street in Surrey on Monday night and grew to 20m long by the following lunchtime. A second hole has appeared today and the county council have declared a major incident. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) An aerial photograph shows a sinkhole in the road on February 19, 2025 in Godstone, England. The sinkhole appeared in Godstone High Street in Surrey on Monday night and grew to 20m long by the following lunchtime. A second hole has appeared today and the county council have declared a major incident. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contractors work to remove hazardous waste from beachfront properties destroyed in the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Ocean on February 18, 2025 in Malibu, California. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Army Corps of Engineers have begun private property debris removal from the Eaton and Palisades fires while the EPA announced yesterday it has cleared or deferred 75 percent of properties affected by the fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The sun sets beyond beachfront properties destroyed in the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Ocean on February 18, 2025 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) In an aerial view, members of the multi-state team remove a photograph from a burning home during a rescue and support mission in a heavily flooded area on February 18, 2025 in Leslie County, Kentucky. Severe winter storms brought torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and parts of Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Tabitha Begley holds her dog, Tito, as the two are evacuated during a rescue and support mission in a heavily flooded area on February 18, 2025 in Leslie County, Kentucky. Severe winter storms brought torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and parts of Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Faithful from Bolivia pray for Pope Francis outside the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized for tests and treatment for bronchitis, on February 18, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Friday with bronchitis and was subsequently treated for a respiratory tract infection. On Monday, the Vatican confirmed the 88-year-old pontiff will remain in hospital as the "complex clinical picture" around his health is addressed. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the first mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak, as Anatoly Sobchak's widow, Russian Federation Council member Lyudmila Narusova, (R) stands nearby, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 19 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on February 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. President Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of global financiers and tech executives hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in Miami. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) British Queen Camilla speaks with actor Lesley Manville (C), while Cate Blanchett reacts, as she attends a reception for staff, actors and supporters of the National Theatre at Buckingham Palace on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Camilla with actor Sharon D Clarke, on the day she attends a reception for staff, actors and supporters of the National Theatre at Buckingham Palace on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images) The flag-draped coffin of former German President Horst Koehler is taken outside after the conclusion of the state memorial service for Koehler at the Dom Cathedral on February 18, 2025on February 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Koehler was president of Germany from 2004 to 2010. He died aged 81 on February 1 following a brief but severe illness. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) A military guard carries the flag-draped coffin of former German President Horst Koehler at the conclusion of the state memorial service for Koehler at the Dom Cathedral on February 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Koehler was president of Germany from 2004 to 2010. He died aged 81 on February 1 following a brief but severe illness. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) A patient who was grazed by a bullet on the back of her neck recovers from her wound in Bukavu General Hospital on February 18, 2025 in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Only days after M23 rebels launched their attack on Bukavu, the Congolese government confirmed the Rwandan-backed militia had captured the Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images) A man walks through the Bukavu Central Prison which was abandoned and the prisoners fled on February 18, 2025 in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Only days after M23 rebels launched their attack on Bukavu, the Congolese government confirmed the Rwandan-backed militia had captured the Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images) Snow falls as a man rides a bicycle through a shopping street on February 19, 2025 in Toyama, Japan. Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued warnings of a winter pressure pattern expected to bring heavy snowfall to areas along the Sea of Japan from February 19 thorough 21. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) An artist in costume performs at the Flowers Parade during the 152nd Carnival of Nice in Nice, France, 19 February 2025. The annual carnival runs from 12 February to 02 March 2025, and the main theme this year will be 'King of the Ocean.' 