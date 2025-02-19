South Africa have a challenging opening Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan in Pakistan on Friday in conditions that should suit their opposition.

Afghanistan borders Pakistan so the playing conditions in the countries are nearly identical. For Afghanistan, in terms of acclimatising to the surfaces and conditions, it’s as good as a home tournament.

The wickets are expected to be flat, as they have been in Pakistan for the last few years, with only spinners able to extract anything from the surfaces.

“They are quite happy with the conditions,” left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj told the media on Wednesday about the Proteas’ batting group.

“They understand that it is not somewhere where you rock up and just score runs. When wickets are in your favour, you train harder [because] you want to make the most of the opportunity.”

South Africa’s first and last group stage matches, against Afghanistan and England, respectively, will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, with a match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Australia sandwiched in between.

The last two ODI matches in Rawalpindi have seen scores of 336 and 288 chased down comfortably by Pakistan over New Zealand.

The National Bank Stadium has also seen high scores in recent years, particularly this year, when the lowest score was 242, which New Zealand chased down comfortably.

In the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, New Zealand struck 320 runs in their convincing 60-run victory over hosts Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium.

Bowling attack

South Africa’s opening bowlers pick themselves. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are head and shoulders above any fit fast bowlers in the country at the moment.

Lungi Ngidi, who has recently recovered from a few niggles, has been struggling to find form since returning. He has picked up only one wicket in his last three one-day international matches.

“I think, all things being fair to him, he’s taking steps in the right direction,” said Proteas bowling coach Anton Roux about the tall quick.

“He is bowling with good intensity and his speeds are right up there. If he makes the playing XI, I see him playing a role with the new ball and trying to get us some wickets upfront. His ability to take pace off the ball in the death is going to be crucial for us as well.”

All-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch are the other two fast-bowling options in the squad.

Head coach Rob Walter has selected only two tweakers in Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, with top-order batter Aiden Markram capable of doing a part-time job with his off-spin.

Most of the spin expectation will be on the shoulders of Maharaj, the senior spinner in the group

“It doesn’t turn here as much as one would think it does,” said Maharaj about spin bowling conditions in Pakistan. “At night it [turns] a little bit more than expected and during the day it’s a little bit slow.

“I know my role within the attack. In order to get success, it’s about building pressure and just limiting the boundary balls in between.

“The more dot balls you bowl here, that’s the formula towards getting wickets, especially with spin. I’m still trying to bowl my best ball and adapt the field from time to time to make the batters think differently.”

Tight lines

South Africa’s form has been less than stellar heading into the Champions Trophy. They’ve lost their last six ODIs while conceding more than 300 runs in each of their last four matches.

It points to a trend in global cricket lately, but also South Africa’s struggles with the ball.

“Everyone wants to see runs on the board, and the prevailing conditions test your skills as a bowler,” said Maharaj.

“I’ll always be biased towards bowlers and want wickets where only 250 is scored because that gives us more of a chance.

“But that gives us more of an opportunity to see the class in our bowling lineups, from where we stand up and defend these scores.

“It may seem high in the context of cricket, but 320 is par these days when batting first and guys are chasing it down in 45 overs.”

The Proteas’ bowlers will need to keep a lid on things when the action gets under way against Afghanistan, who have dangerous spinners in their ranks including skipper Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. DM

South Africa are pooled alongside Afghanistan, Australia and England. Their match against Afghanistan on Friday starts at 11am SA time.