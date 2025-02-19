Daily Maverick
Netherlands to return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

ABUJA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has agreed to return more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to Africa, the Dutch embassy in Abuja said on Wednesday.
Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in the British Museum on August 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
19 Feb 2025
Nigeria is on a quest to get thousands of intricate bronze sculptures and castings that were looted by British soldiers during a raid on the then-separate Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now southwestern Nigeria, in 1897.

The Dutch embassy said in a statement the Netherlands would return 119 artefacts following an agreement signed between its education minister and the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The artefacts are expected to arrive in Nigeria later this year.

The collection includes 113 bronzes that are part of the Dutch State Collection while the remainder will be returned by the Municpality of Rotterdam.

"The Netherlands is returning the Benin Bronzes unconditionally, recognising that the objects were looted during the British attack on Benin City in 1897, and should have never ended up in the Netherlands," the embassy statement said.

The statement quoted National Commission for Museums and Monuments director general Olugbile Holloway saying this would represent the single largest return of the ancient antiquities.

(Reporting by Ope Adetayo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

