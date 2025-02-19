Daily Maverick
Congo has asked Chad for military support to help fight rebels, sources say

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has asked Chad for military support to help fight a spiralling insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern provinces, a Chadian official and a source at the Congolese presidency said.
Community members walk past Bukavu's Place de l'Independence on February 18, 2025 in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Only days after M23 rebels launched their attack on Bukavu, the Congolese government confirmed the Rwandan-backed militia had captured the Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)
By Reuters
19 Feb 2025
Congo's Minister of Regional Integration met with Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday on behalf of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Chad's presidency said in a Facebook post.

Details on the discussions were not disclosed. A Chadian official with knowledge of the discussions said Chad was considering a request for support from Congo, but had not yet made a decision on the request.

A source at the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday that Congo had requested military and diplomatic support from Chad.

Neither source provided further detail. They declined to be named for confidentiality reasons.

Chad's government spokesman Gassim Cherif did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Tshisekedi's spokesperson, Tina Salama, said she did not have any information on the matter.

Last week, Chad's Foreign Affairs Minister told Reuters that sending military support to Congo was "pure speculation".

(Additional reporting by Mahamat Ramadane in N'Djamena; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

