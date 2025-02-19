The ANC is holding firm on the NHI Act with Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and the National Health Department “unaware of any compromise deals”, and the President’s office saying engagement with Business Unity SA (Busa) is “ongoing”.

In spite of recent media reports to the contrary, neither President Cyril Ramaphosa nor Motsoaledi have conceded to any Busa proposals on amending sections of the NHI Act. Busa is the country’s apex business association and represents the banking, mining and retail sectors, including the Health Funders Association, the Hospital Association of South Africa and the Innovative Pharmaceuticals Association of South Africa.

Busa, and several other critics of the Act, have argued that provisions should be removed that prohibit medical schemes from covering any health services covered by the NHI fund. The Act has not yet been promulgated. If promulgated in its current form, the role of medical schemes will be dramatically reduced.

The DA’s spokesperson on health, Michele Clarke, told Spotlight that at the establishment of the recent GNU-convened Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), agreement was reached that the Health Department would “not de-establish medical aids during the current government’s term of office”.

Spotlight understands that this amounts to a commitment not to promulgate the relevant sections of the Act in the next few years – it does not amount to a commitment to remove those sections from the Act.

This is a pyrrhic victory, given that the implementation of NHI was always going to be a long-term project and that even in most pro-NHI scenarios, the effective phasing out of medical schemes in the next few years was highly unlikely. There are also four legal challenges being brought on procedural and constitutional grounds that may further delay things.

Mist of confusion

Last week’s mist of confusion lifted when both the Presidency and Stavros Nicolaou, speaking to Spotlight on behalf of Busa, said no concessions have been made on NHI. Motsoaledi’s office also flatly denied reports that there had been any ANC or GNU compromise to remove parts of the NHI legislation that would render medical aids almost obsolete. Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale added that he was unaware of any MTDP agreement on medical aids.

Vincent Magwenya, a spokesperson for the President, told Spotlight he was “unaware of any process leading to the amendment of the NHI Act”, claiming that Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, was misquoted last week.

She was quoted in news reports as saying the ANC and the DA had reached an “unofficial understanding on the NHI” following an ANC compromise to remove parts of the NHI legislation that would collapse medical aids. “Ms Ramokgopa tells me she was misreported,” Magwenya said.

Chris Laubscher, the DA’s communications head, told Spotlight: “There was never confirmation by [DA leader who is also minister of agriculture] John Steenhuisen that the NHI in its entirety had been excluded from the government’s Medium Term Development Plan.”

The new MTDP has not yet been made public.

Charity Ophelia McCord, the spokesperson for Steenhuisen, said the MTDP had yet to be completed and passed, but was on the Cabinet agenda for Wednesday, 12 February. Spotlight was not able to verify if this was discussed.

Meanwhile, Mohale said both the Health Department and the minister were unaware of any compromise deal, “thus the implementation of the NHI Act continues as per the plans”.

Cannot be changed overnight

If at some point the NHI Act is to be amended, the process is likely to take several years, according to Professor Olive Shisana, the social policy special adviser to Ramaphosa on the NHI and health systems strengthening.

“Any process for changing an enacted law normally goes through Parliament, including an amendment from the executive,” Shisana explained. “There would first have to be consultation with the public before it even got to Parliament. Then, when it gets to Parliament there’s more consultation, this time in each of the provincial legislatures, after which it goes to the Portfolio Committee on Health which also takes written submissions. The committee then decides whether to submit it to the National Assembly. If the National Assembly passes it, it goes to the National Council of Provinces which considers each province’s input. Government took five years to get this NHI Act in place, so you can imagine it might take about as long to get parts of it excised or reversed. That’s the normal route it would have to take, I’m afraid.”

However, both the DA and Busa are adamant that the Act needs to be changed.

Clarke said the DA remained of the view that “multiple parts of the [Act] remain problematic and dangerous for the future of healthcare in South Africa”.

She added: “The DA wants the model underpinning the NHI to be completely reworked and multiple problematic clauses amended by Parliament to ensure that the healthcare model is protected and strengthened.”

Busa met Ramaphosa in September 2024 and tabled a proposal which included striking section 33 – which effectively collapses private medical aids as they now exist, creating a single national fund – from the NHI Act. It also calls for the implementation of mandatory health insurance which it is argued will take pressure off the public health system and bolster existing medical aids. The President has since passed it on to Motsoaledi’s office.

Neither Busa nor the responding government parties have given any indication of when they might next meet or pronounce on the proposal.

Rejection of NHI

Meanwhile, the United Healthcare Access Coalition (UHAC), a grouping claiming to represent 80% of all private healthcare stakeholders, lodged a detailed alternative proposal with the President’s office. This entirely rejects the NHI and focuses on rehabilitating the healthcare system based on a synthesis of far-reaching recommendations which various commissions and experts have made over several decades, including the Taylor Commission and the more recent Health Market Inquiry (HMI).

In January 2025, Motsoaledi promised to pronounce on the implementation of the HMI recommendations from 2019 “within weeks”. As reported by Business Day, there indeed seems to now finally be some movement on the HMI recommendations with Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau having gazetted an exemption that newly opens the door for tariff setting in the private health sector – a move that may help rein in runaway healthcare costs.

UHAC spokesperson Dr Aslam Dasoo described their report as “everything that the NHI is not”.

“Our health pathway requires easy legislative changes and is within current fiscal constraints. We can start the process immediately. It requires a change in governance structure of the provincial health systems where politicians relinquish all direct authority over healthcare institutions and instead focus on strategic policy,” he previously told Spotlight.

In an online briefing launching the UHAC on 12 February, Dasoo warned all parties in the GNU to “consider their options” as they would be “held jointly responsible” should the NHI be implemented to the detriment of South Africa.

Another UHAC executive member and CEO of the SA Private Practitioners Forum, Dr Simon Strachan, said the focus of their universal healthcare plan was on providing equitable, implementable and sustainable healthcare.

“We need to ensure that those who can look after themselves, do (financially), while subsidising those who cannot afford to. It’s 100% dependent on improving health service delivery within the public sector and creating a competitive market for people to decide where and how they access healthcare,” he said.

The UHAC coalition includes NGOs, patient advocacy groups, the SA Medical Association, the South African Private Practitioners Forum and the Progressive Healthcare Forum.

Asked what UHAC’s “Plan B” was if they “hit a brick wall” on their detailed proposals, Dasoo said the GNU was obliged to respond to such a widely representative proposal “otherwise they’re not fit to govern”.

Referring to the ANC, he said the party “neglected the two major healthcare systems, allowing real degradation of the public sector and an unregulated private sector with no market growth, resulting in prices going up”. He added: “If there’s any brick wall, it’s the one they’ve built.” DM

