The January read of the consumer price index (CPI), scheduled for release on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, has been delayed by a week as the process of verifying updates to the basket of goods used to measure inflation has taken longer than expected, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday.

“This CPI release is the first to incorporate the updates to the basket and weights announced by Stats SA on 28 January,” Stats SA said in a statement.

On 28 January, Stats SA announced changes to the basket of goods used for measuring inflation — a periodic exercise undertaken to reflect changing consumer trends and provide a more accurate reading.

“The delay is due to the need for additional checks and verifications on the data and compilation systems to ensure that all updates are correctly implemented. These processes have taken longer than anticipated,” Stats SA said.

“The new release date remains within one month of the January reference period, ensuring compliance with the Special Data Dissemination Standards set by the International Monetary Fund.”

CPI is one of South Africa’s most closely watched economic indicators as it has huge implications for the direction of interest rates, and by extension the rand’s exchange rate and bond markets. It is also a key indicator of social and living conditions.

The delay is unlikely to unnerve the markets, which are currently laser-focused on the finance minister’s Budget speech on Wednesday. And the one-week delay is still within the one-month timeframe set by the International Monetary Fund.

But any further delay could potentially have a market impact and would deal a blow to Stats SA’s reputation for reliability. DM