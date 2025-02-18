Pope Francis remains in hospital as doctors treat 'complex' infection

Pope Francis, 88, is 'stable', with no fever, Vatican says

Pope will remain in hospital 'as long as needed'

Francis is spending fourth night in hospital on Monday evening

'A few days and I'll be back' Gaza priest reports him as saying

By Joshua McElwee

The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday.

"The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further modification of the therapy," said a brief statement.

"All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical situation that will require an appropriate hospital stay," it said.

In an evening update, the Vatican said Francis was in "stable" condition, with no fever.

From the hospital, the pope has continued making calls to Gaza's sole Catholic parish, according to a local priest based in the enclave. The pope has said he has been in regular contact with the parish since the start of the war in Israel and Gaza in October 2023.

"He told us 'I am not well' and you could see he was tired," the local priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, told Italian public broadcaster Rai about a video call he had with the pontiff on Saturday.

Romanelli, a fellow Argentine, quoted Francis as saying "A few days (in hospital) and I'll be back", and quipped that he was "not an easy patient for doctors, because he is always talking, always very active."

The Vatican said Francis did some work and read papers on Monday.

VIRUS OR BACTERIA?

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni did not specify whether the pope was suffering from a bacterial or viral infection.

While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot. Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down a fever or help their body fight the infection.

A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms, and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Rev. Dr. Andrea Vicini, a Jesuit priest and medical doctor, said polymicrobial is a generic term that does not specify an infection's root cause.

Vicini, who said he did not have knowledge of the pope's case beyond the Vatican's public statements, also said it was notable that the Vatican had said earlier on Monday that the pope ate breakfast, indicating that he was not on a respirator.

"It also means the body is not debilitated to the point of not being able to take food and digest it," said Vicini, a professor at Boston College.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed, and in recent times has been prone to lung infections.

The Vatican said the pope's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, set for Wednesday, had been cancelled "due to the continued hospitalization of the Holy Father".

The pope's doctors had earlier ordered complete rest, and Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square or lead a special Mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

'QUITE WORRIED' BY POPE'S ABSENCE

Pilgrims visiting the Vatican on Monday offered their hopes that Francis would recover soon.

"We certainly wish for him to get better very quickly," said Rev. Tyler Carter, a Catholic priest from the United States. "He is our father and our shepherd, and so we want his continued health and blessing."

Manuel Rossi, a tourist from Milan, Italy, said he was "quite worried" when the pope cancelled his appearance on Sunday.

"I am 18 years old so I have seen few popes in my life, and am very close to him," said Rossi. "I hope he recovers as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee and Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by Fabiano Franchitti and Alvise Armellini; Editing by Crispian Balmer, Janet Lawrence and Aurora Ellis)